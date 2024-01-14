WBA Directives Put Carl Frampton in a Tight Spot

In a riveting development in the world of boxing, Northern Irish boxer, Carl Frampton, has been delivered a stout challenge by the World Boxing Association (WBA). Following his triumphant bout against Scott Quigg, Frampton faces a new hurdle in the form of Guillermo Rigondeaux, a formidable opponent assigned by the WBA. Frampton’s super-bantamweight title hangs in the balance as compliance with this mandate is key to retaining his hard-earned championship.

A Clash of Titans

The boxing ring is bracing for a potential showdown between Frampton and Rigondeaux, a Cuban pugilist of immense prowess. Flaunting a pristine 16-0 record, Rigondeaux is an undefeated warrior who has twice tasted the glory of Olympic gold. His formidable reputation is further bolstered by the endorsement of Freddie Roach, a legendary boxing coach who has hailed Rigondeaux as ‘the greatest talent I’ve ever seen.’

A Tight Schedule and a Tough Decision

The countdown for this much-anticipated fight has begun with July 27 serving as the deadline. However, Frampton’s predicament is further complicated by a simultaneous directive from the International Boxing Federation (IBF). The IBF has also issued a mandate for Frampton to defend his title, this time against Shinji Wake.

Previewing Rigondeaux’s Prowess

As the boxing world eagerly awaits the outcome of these mandates, enthusiasts will have the chance to witness Rigondeaux’s legendary skills firsthand. The Cuban boxer is scheduled to take on British champion Jazza Dickens in Liverpool on March 12, offering a tantalizing preview of his potential clash against Frampton.