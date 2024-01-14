en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Boxing & MMA

WBA Directives Put Carl Frampton in a Tight Spot

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:44 am EST
WBA Directives Put Carl Frampton in a Tight Spot

In a riveting development in the world of boxing, Northern Irish boxer, Carl Frampton, has been delivered a stout challenge by the World Boxing Association (WBA). Following his triumphant bout against Scott Quigg, Frampton faces a new hurdle in the form of Guillermo Rigondeaux, a formidable opponent assigned by the WBA. Frampton’s super-bantamweight title hangs in the balance as compliance with this mandate is key to retaining his hard-earned championship.

A Clash of Titans

The boxing ring is bracing for a potential showdown between Frampton and Rigondeaux, a Cuban pugilist of immense prowess. Flaunting a pristine 16-0 record, Rigondeaux is an undefeated warrior who has twice tasted the glory of Olympic gold. His formidable reputation is further bolstered by the endorsement of Freddie Roach, a legendary boxing coach who has hailed Rigondeaux as ‘the greatest talent I’ve ever seen.’

A Tight Schedule and a Tough Decision

The countdown for this much-anticipated fight has begun with July 27 serving as the deadline. However, Frampton’s predicament is further complicated by a simultaneous directive from the International Boxing Federation (IBF). The IBF has also issued a mandate for Frampton to defend his title, this time against Shinji Wake.

Previewing Rigondeaux’s Prowess

As the boxing world eagerly awaits the outcome of these mandates, enthusiasts will have the chance to witness Rigondeaux’s legendary skills firsthand. The Cuban boxer is scheduled to take on British champion Jazza Dickens in Liverpool on March 12, offering a tantalizing preview of his potential clash against Frampton.

0
Boxing & MMA Cuba United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Boxing & MMA

See more
1 hour ago
Malik Titus Triumphs Over Joey Dawejko in Atlantic City Boxing Event
In the heart of the boxing world, at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the canvas echoed with the fury of a high-stakes bout. The main event of the night showcased the remarkable prowess of Malik “The Ring King” Titus as he squared off against Joey “The Tank” Dawejko in an
Malik Titus Triumphs Over Joey Dawejko in Atlantic City Boxing Event
Fundora vs Bohachuk: A High-Stakes Battle for the WBC Interim 154-Pound Title
4 hours ago
Fundora vs Bohachuk: A High-Stakes Battle for the WBC Interim 154-Pound Title
Convicted Cricket Agent Mazhar Majeed's Significant Role in Professional Boxing Unveiled
8 hours ago
Convicted Cricket Agent Mazhar Majeed's Significant Role in Professional Boxing Unveiled
Christian Mbilli Dominates Rohan Murdock, Eyes on Canelo Alvarez
1 hour ago
Christian Mbilli Dominates Rohan Murdock, Eyes on Canelo Alvarez
Phil Hawes' Future Uncertain After First-Round Knockout Loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 84
3 hours ago
Phil Hawes' Future Uncertain After First-Round Knockout Loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 84
Matchroom Boxing in Legal Feud Over Buatsi's Contract; Hearn Doubts Ngannou's Boxing Prospects
4 hours ago
Matchroom Boxing in Legal Feud Over Buatsi's Contract; Hearn Doubts Ngannou's Boxing Prospects
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Shooter Manav Disqualified Over Equipment Control Issue: Allegations of Unfair Play Arise
9 seconds
Indian Shooter Manav Disqualified Over Equipment Control Issue: Allegations of Unfair Play Arise
Investments in Jamaica Constabulary Force: A Strategic Approach Amid Controversy
18 seconds
Investments in Jamaica Constabulary Force: A Strategic Approach Amid Controversy
The Rashomon Effect in Maltese Criminal Justice: The Case of the Degiorgio Brothers
41 seconds
The Rashomon Effect in Maltese Criminal Justice: The Case of the Degiorgio Brothers
Munir Hussain Bhatti Elected as President of Lahore Bar Association in a Contested Election
1 min
Munir Hussain Bhatti Elected as President of Lahore Bar Association in a Contested Election
Aveley Shocks AFC Fylde: An Unexpected Victory in the FA Trophy
3 mins
Aveley Shocks AFC Fylde: An Unexpected Victory in the FA Trophy
Alcantara and Sun Fall Short in Bangkok Open 2 Challenger
4 mins
Alcantara and Sun Fall Short in Bangkok Open 2 Challenger
Milind Deora Switches Allegiance, Joins Shiv Sena in Maharashtra
4 mins
Milind Deora Switches Allegiance, Joins Shiv Sena in Maharashtra
University Health Graduates Face Tough Transition in Rural Internships
4 mins
University Health Graduates Face Tough Transition in Rural Internships
Spot of Tea Restaurant Remains Closed: A Tale of Unanswered Questions and Uncertain Future
4 mins
Spot of Tea Restaurant Remains Closed: A Tale of Unanswered Questions and Uncertain Future
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app