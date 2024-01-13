Vitality Stadium to Host another Major Boxing Event this Summer

Local boxing hero Chris Billam-Smith is set to return to his home turf as promoter Ben Shalom lays plans for a summer boxing bonanza at the Vitality Stadium. Fresh off his world championship victory and a successful title defense, Billam-Smith’s star continues to rise, reminiscent of Ricky Hatton’s influence on Manchester’s boxing scene.

The Gentleman’s Winning Streak

Billam-Smith, also known as the Gentleman, emerged victorious in his duel against Lawrence Okolie in May 2023, securing a world championship title at a headline event. Since then, he has successfully defended his title against Mateusz Masternak at a more intimate venue in Bournemouth. These back-to-back sellout events mark a successful partnership between Billam-Smith and BOXXER, which began in the summer of 2022.

Boosting Bournemouth’s Boxing Scene

Shalom is optimistic about Billam-Smith’s potential to unify titles in the future, solidifying his influence on Bournemouth’s boxing landscape. The promoter has drawn parallels between Billam-Smith and Hatton, both of whom have galvanized their hometown’s boxing scenes. Shalom’s vision for Bournemouth’s boxing future is boosted by the positive impact Billam-Smith, a Cherries fan, has had on both the town and the football club.

Challenges and Prospects

Despite last year’s crowd trouble at the Vitality Stadium, Shalom remains confident about returning to the venue for another boxing event. There has been some apprehension from the owners of AFC Bournemouth, the Cherries, about hosting another bout. However, Shalom is resolute in his belief that the boxing events have the potential to benefit both the town and the football club, and is hopeful of a return to the stadium in May.