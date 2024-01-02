en English
Boxing & MMA

Viddal Riley Advocates for KSI vs Jake Paul Bout, Predicts Impact on Crossover Boxing

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:43 pm EST
Viddal Riley, an English professional boxer, has backed a potential fight between YouTube stars KSI and Jake Paul, stating that it could be more significant than the Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao bout for the future of crossover boxing. This statement falls in line with the ongoing evolution of boxing as a sport, where influencers and celebrities are stepping into the ring, adding a new dimension to traditional boxing.

YouTube Rivalry Fuels Boxing Prospects

Despite KSI and Jake Paul’s reconciliation and their joint business venture with PRIME energy drink, their rivalry in the boxing ring remains strong. This rivalry has become more intense over the recent months, sparking conversations around a possible match. However, the probability of such a match happening currently seems unlikely.

Mixed Reactions to Riley’s Statement

Riley’s comments have elicited mixed responses from fans. While some believe that the future of YouTube boxing hinges on a fight between KSI and Jake Paul, others remain skeptical or believe that the YouTube boxing scene is already declining.

Jake Paul’s Boxing Ambitions

Having recently defeated Andre August in a boxing match, Jake Paul has set his sights on a world boxing championship. He has also shown willingness to fight Viddal Riley to gain more experience. Paul is slated to co-headline an upcoming event alongside Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke, although his opponent for this event has not yet been announced.

In other news, Jorge Masvidal has announced his decision to come out of retirement, stirring speculation about his return to combat sports in 2024. There are rumors that he might feature on the UFC 300 card, and Jake Paul has hinted at Masvidal’s potential opponent on social media.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

