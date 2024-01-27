UFC Fight Night 235: Dolidze and Imavov Battle in Las Vegas

On February 3, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) APEX facility in Las Vegas prepares to host a thrilling night of combat, UFC Fight Night 235. The event's main course showcases a middleweight clash between contenders Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov.

Quest for Redemption

Ranked eighth in the division, Dolidze seeks to rebound from a recent setback against Marvin Vettori, aiming to rekindle the fiery momentum of his previously impressive four-fight win streak that garnered him three performance bonuses. On the other side of the octagon, eleventh-ranked Imavov yearns for redemption after a no contest verdict in his fight against Chris Curtis due to an accidental clash of heads, a disappointment following a loss to Sean Strickland.

The Co-Main Event

Adding to the excitement, the co-main event features a lightweight showdown between Renato Moicano and Drew Dober. Moicano, eager to make a triumphant return to the octagon following a hiatus in 2023, has his sights set on ascending the 155lb division following a commendable victory over Brad Riddell in 2022. His return is fueled by both professional ambition and financial needs.

McCann vs. Belbiţă: The Rematch

The fight card also promises a riveting rematch between British fighter Molly McCann and Diana Belbiţă. McCann, intent on breaking a two-fight losing streak, will face off against Belbiţă, replicating their 2019 encounter. The much-anticipated rematch is sure to add a layer of excitement to the event.

UFC Fight Night 235 promises a night of intense competition and high stakes, with athletes vying for victory and fans eagerly awaiting the thrill of the fight. As the event draws nearer, anticipation builds, reflecting the sheer magnitude and reach of these athletic contests.