Tragedy Strikes Douglas County: Snow Plow Incident Claims Three Lives

In a heart-rending incident on Thursday, a tractor snow plow carrying seven men plunged through the icy surface of St. Louis Bay. The calamitous event claimed the lives of three individuals, adding to the mounting list of violent deaths in Douglas County. If not for the fortuitous decision of five men to disembark from the plow before it reached the perilous edge, the casualty count could have been even grimmer.

Escape from the Icy Abyss

According to Albin Beckwell, one of the survivors, the tractor plow crew was in the cab as it began traversing the bay. Sensing danger, five of the men, including Beckwell, made the lifesaving choice to exit the vehicle before it veered towards the channel. Their escape, however, did not come without the gruesome spectacle of their colleagues, Ben Heinz, John Erickson, and Louis Parise, succumbing to the ice-cold waters.

Resilience Amidst Adversity

In another part of the county, young Alvin Peters is demonstrating immense fortitude as he recovers from a severe tetanus infection. Peters contracted the disease after injuring his hand on a rusty nail on December 16. His gradual recuperation is a testament to both his resilience and the diligent medical care he has received.

A Community in Mourning and Anticipation

The community continues to reel under the shock of the tragic snow plow incident and the fatal accident of two young girls from Station B, hit by a car while on a homemade bob-sled. This brings the total violent deaths in the area since Thursday to five. Amidst this collective grief, the community also awaits the joyous announcement of Superior’s first baby of 1934, with local merchants and The Evening Telegram readying gifts for the newborn. The article also mentions the athletic achievements of Marine Private First Class Alfred Wise in the Pacific, and the local Superior Blues’ baseball championship and East high’s basketball success, offering some respite from the prevalent somber mood.