Shanna Moakler Opens Up About Tumultuous Breakup with Oscar De La Hoya

Shanna Moakler, the former Miss USA and reality television star, has broken her silence on her tumultuous breakup with former professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya. In a recent appearance on the ‘Dumb Blonde’ Podcast, Moakler detailed the emotional ordeal she faced following De La Hoya’s sudden and unexpected actions.

Caught off Guard

In a personal recounting of the events, Moakler shared how she discovered De La Hoya attending the Latin Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with his then-wife Millie Corretjer. This came as a shock to her, as De La Hoya had told her he was in New York City for work. The following day, a lawyer arrived at Moakler’s Bel-Air residence, instructing her to vacate the property with their infant daughter, Atiana.

A Confrontation and a Threat

Moakler further opened up about a confrontation with De La Hoya a month after the incident. De La Hoya reportedly expressed his displeasure over her decision to file a child support lawsuit. According to Moakler, he warned her against taking further legal actions, specifically a palimony lawsuit, threatening to cut off contact until their daughter turned 16. He stated his financial superiority would ensure his ability to carry out such a threat.

A Promise Kept

De La Hoya, as Moakler revealed, stayed true to his promise. He did not see Atiana until she was around 16 years old. The couple, who had been together from 1997 and were once engaged, had a tumultuous three-year relationship.

In addition to her revelations about De La Hoya, Moakler also shared her struggles with ex-husband Travis Barker. She accused him of trolling her online during their relationship and criticized his current wife, Kourtney Kardashian, and her family.

Representatives for Oscar De La Hoya have not yet responded to inquiries regarding Moakler’s claims.