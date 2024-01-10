en English
Boxing & MMA

Shanna Moakler Opens Up About Tumultuous Breakup with Oscar De La Hoya

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:50 pm EST
Shanna Moakler, the former Miss USA and reality television star, has broken her silence on her tumultuous breakup with former professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya. In a recent appearance on the ‘Dumb Blonde’ Podcast, Moakler detailed the emotional ordeal she faced following De La Hoya’s sudden and unexpected actions.

Caught off Guard

In a personal recounting of the events, Moakler shared how she discovered De La Hoya attending the Latin Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with his then-wife Millie Corretjer. This came as a shock to her, as De La Hoya had told her he was in New York City for work. The following day, a lawyer arrived at Moakler’s Bel-Air residence, instructing her to vacate the property with their infant daughter, Atiana.

A Confrontation and a Threat

Moakler further opened up about a confrontation with De La Hoya a month after the incident. De La Hoya reportedly expressed his displeasure over her decision to file a child support lawsuit. According to Moakler, he warned her against taking further legal actions, specifically a palimony lawsuit, threatening to cut off contact until their daughter turned 16. He stated his financial superiority would ensure his ability to carry out such a threat.

A Promise Kept

De La Hoya, as Moakler revealed, stayed true to his promise. He did not see Atiana until she was around 16 years old. The couple, who had been together from 1997 and were once engaged, had a tumultuous three-year relationship.

In addition to her revelations about De La Hoya, Moakler also shared her struggles with ex-husband Travis Barker. She accused him of trolling her online during their relationship and criticized his current wife, Kourtney Kardashian, and her family.

Representatives for Oscar De La Hoya have not yet responded to inquiries regarding Moakler’s claims.

Boxing & MMA
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

