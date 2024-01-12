Sergey Kovalev’s Anticipated Return: A Stepping Stone to Two-Division Championship?

The world of boxing bristles with anticipation as Sergey Kovalev announces his return to the ring, slated to fight in the undercard of the much-touted bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury on February 17, in Riyadh. Kovalev, a 40-year-old Russian boxer who has made his home in the United States, is stepping into the heavyweight division for the second time, squaring off against the undefeated Robin Sirvan Safar.

Return of The Krusher

Kovalev, known as ‘The Krusher’ in boxing circles, has garnered a mixed reaction from fans and experts, who question his commitment to this comeback. They speculate on his potential to become a two-division world champion in 2024, an achievement that would cap an illustrious career. Kovalev’s record is decorated with victories in the 175lb division, including three reigns as the light heavyweight world champion.

Rising Against The Odds

Despite his not being ranked in the top 15 by any major sanctioning body, Kovalev’s opponent, Safar, is not to be underestimated. The unbeaten Swedish pugilist has the chance to make a name for himself by taking on an experienced and well-established opponent such as Kovalev. This match appears to be a stepping stone for Kovalev, potentially leading to more significant heavyweight encounters in the future.

A Boxing Extravaganza

The upcoming event is not just about Kovalev and Safar. It is a boxing feast with the primary course being the Usyk-Fury confrontation. The news surrounding the event is equally riveting, with Tyson Fury’s Ukrainian connections, Usyk’s match preparations, Shawn Porter’s skepticism about the fight’s timeline, and Anthony Joshua’s prediction favoring Usyk. The fight also has the boxing fraternity buzzing with comments from Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn, revisions to fight predictions by Carl Froch, and a bold forecast from the Australian boxing sensation, Ebanie Bridges.