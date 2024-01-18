en English
Boxing & MMA

Schwarzenegger Backs Klitschko Brothers in Ukraine’s Defense

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
In a potent demonstration of solidarity, former bodybuilding champion and Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has publicly backed the Klitschko brothers, former heavyweight boxing champions who have joined Ukraine’s defense against the Russian invasion. Vitali Klitschko, since 2014 the mayor of Kiev, confirmed his involvement in the defense as Russian forces neared the city. His brother Wladimir had already signed up for Ukraine’s reserve army.

From Boxing Ring to Battlefield

The Klitschko brothers, renowned worldwide for their prowess in the boxing ring, have now taken on roles of a drastically different nature. Vitali, serving as the mayor of Kiev, finds himself at the helm of a city on the brink of conflict, while Wladimir has traded his boxing gloves for a military uniform. Their decision to stand with their country has earned them the respect and admiration of many, including their friend, Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger’s Stand

Arnold Schwarzenegger, known for his roles in Hollywood blockbusters as well as his tenure as the Governor of California, took to social media to express his support for the Klitschko brothers. He hailed them as heroes, not only for their achievements in boxing but now also for their courage on the battlefield. His tweet echoed his respect for their resolve and dedication in defending their homeland.

Moreover, Schwarzenegger shared an impassioned message on Instagram, expressing solidarity with the Ukrainian people and articulating his hope for peace. Drawing from his own experiences growing up in Austria post-World War II, he underscored the profound tragedy of war and the universal suffering it brings.

Hope for Peace

Schwarzenegger’s message resonated with his wide-reaching audience, emphasizing the desire for an end to the conflict and a return to sanity. His words reflect a collective hope for peace, echoing the sentiments of millions around the world. Amidst the tensions and uncertainties, the courage and resilience of figures like the Klitschko brothers, and the support of personalities like Schwarzenegger, are a source of inspiration for many.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

