Rampage Jackson to Face Shannon Briggs in Boxing Debut: A Crossover Event Sparking Global Interest

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson and ex-boxing champion Shannon Briggs have declared June 1st as the date for their much-anticipated boxing face-off. This announcement comes as a surprise, considering Jackson's prolonged absence from the ring following his 2019 defeat to Fedor Emelianenko, after which he was not re-signed by Bellator.

From Coaching to Combat

Despite indications of retirement, Jackson re-emerged when Briggs called him out back in 2021. The pair served as coaches for Triller Triad Combat, yet a battle between them seemed improbable after Triller scaled back operations. However, an impromptu face-off during the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou match in Saudi Arabia saw them announce plans for a 2024 showdown.

War of Words

Confirming the boxing match via an Instagram video message, Jackson expressed his readiness to silence Briggs, who has been consistently challenging him with provocative videos. The fight is slated to take place in Qatar, but details regarding the promoter and additional specifics are yet to be revealed. Briggs, too, confirmed the duel, adding fuel to the growing anticipation.

Implications for Jackson's MMA Future

Jackson had earlier expressed interest in making a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) comeback and hinted at a potential fight against Darrill Schoonover in the United Fight League. However, with no date set for that match, the latest announcement leaves fans wondering about the future of his MMA career.

The upcoming boxing debut of Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson against Shannon Briggs marks a riveting crossover event between two renowned fighters from different combat sports, sparking interest and anticipation in fans worldwide.