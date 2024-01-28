Nesthy Petecio and Philippine Women's Boxing Team Prepare for Paris Olympics Qualifiers

The national women's boxing team from the Philippines, featuring Nesthy Petecio, has embarked on its journey from Manila to Spain for pre-Olympic training. This preparatory phase comes ahead of the critical Paris Olympics qualifying event. Petecio, a silver medalist in women’s featherweight boxing at the Tokyo games, is not only a crucial part of the team but also a member of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) Athletes' Commission.

Re-election to the POC Athletes' Commission

In a recent development, Nesthy Petecio has been re-elected to the POC Athletes' Commission, a position she will hold until 2028. This announcement was made during the elections at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila on 27 January 2024. Petecio, despite her initial reluctance to run for a position, citing her belief in her lack of aptitude for such roles, graciously acknowledged the trust her fellow athletes have placed in her.

Top Vote Getter

Joining her in the commission are other renowned athletes such as EJ Obiena, a pole vaulting marvel, Jessie Khing Lacuna, a swimming sensation, Jack Animam, a basketball virtuoso, and Inna Palacios, a football prodigy. The commission's term commences on February 1, and they are due to meet online this week to determine their chairman, vice chairman, and treasurer. Petecio secured her position with a substantial lead, receiving 121 votes, while Obiena, the second-highest vote getter, received 99 votes.

A Humorous Acknowledgment

Responding to her re-election, Petecio humorously expressed her gratitude in a Facebook post, playfully teasing her peers for 'pulling her leg.' This light-hearted acknowledgment is a testament to her camaraderie and the respect she commands among her peers. Petecio's journey began in Davao City, and she made her way into the national team following a gold medal victory in a national amateur boxing tournament in Cagayan de Oro City.