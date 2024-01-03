Naomi Campbell Rings in 2024 with a Boxing Workout: An Inside Look at Her Fitness Regime

As the world rang in 2024, supermodel Naomi Campbell offered her Instagram followers a peak into her rigorous fitness regime. The 53-year-old fashion icon shared photographs and videos of herself undertaking an intense boxing workout. Donned in black boxing gloves, Campbell was seen throwing punches under the guidance of her trainer, setting an inspiring tone for the new year. But this wasn’t the first look at her workout routine; the supermodel has previously showcased her dedication to fitness on Instagram and her YouTube channel, BeingNaomi.

From High-Intensity to Conditioning: Unraveling Campbell’s Fitness Routine

Naomi Campbell’s commitment to fitness extends beyond boxing. Her workouts span a range of exercises, including high knees, kicks, medicine ball squats, planks, TRX band arm lifts, glute-activating exercises like bird dogs and fire hydrants, weighted deadlifts, and jump roping. Her training sessions begin with warming up soft tissue, move on to full-body exercises, and conclude with stretching and a shavasana.

Interestingly, Campbell wasn’t always a fitness enthusiast. Her trainer, Joe Holder, played a pivotal role in helping her appreciate varied workouts that target different body parts and emphasize overall body conditioning. According to Holder, leg workouts are particularly significant for Campbell. Besides keeping her runway-ready, these exercises activate the lymphatic system, an essential aspect of her fitness regime.

The Balance of High-Intensity and Low-Intensity Workouts

While Campbell enjoys high-intensity workouts, she also values slower, conditioning exercises that tighten and tone her body. Such a balanced approach to fitness reflects her belief in the importance of a comprehensive and varied workout routine.

Naomi Campbell: Fitness, Fashion, and Crystal Healing

Naomi Campbell’s exploration of wellness extends beyond the gym. The supermodel has also spoken publicly about her belief in crystal healing, joining a growing list of celebrities endorsing the practice. The use of different types of crystals, such as Jade, Citrine, Rose Quartz, Turquoise, Crystal Quartz, and Amethyst, each offering specific healing benefits, forms an integral part of her holistic approach to wellbeing.