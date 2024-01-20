Junior dos Santos Lauds Francis Ngannou's Boxing Skills, Teases Boxing Rematch

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos, also known as 'Cigano,' has lauded the boxing prowess of his former rival Francis Ngannou. This praise comes on the heels of Ngannou's exceptional performance against heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury. The bout served as a shining illustration of a mixed martial artist's ability to match the punching power of world-class boxers.

Ngannou Transcends Combat Sports Boundaries

In a world where the lines between combat sports are increasingly becoming blurred, Francis Ngannou's impressive foray into the boxing ring has sparked conversations. As a Mixed Martial Artist, Ngannou has proven that the boxing ring is not an alien territory for MMA fighters. His commendable performance against Tyson Fury has demonstrated the immense potential within MMA fighters to compete on equal footing with elite boxers.

A Glimmer of a Boxing Rematch on the Horizon

Despite having faced defeat against Ngannou in the Octagon back in June 2019, dos Santos appears optimistic about the prospects of a boxing rematch with Ngannou. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion's words reflect an eagerness to test his own boxing skills against Ngannou's, adding a layer of intrigue to the ongoing dialogue about the crossover between MMA and boxing.

Looking Ahead to the Gamebred Fighting Championship

However, at present, dos Santos' focus is unwaveringly set on his imminent fight against Alan Belcher. This is a crucial bout, as it is for the inaugural heavyweight championship at the Gamebred Fighting Championship. Founded by Jorge Masvidal, this bare-knuckle MMA promotion promises to bring a fresh wave of excitement to the world of combat sports. Belcher, coming off a recent decision victory over Roy Nelson, is expected to provide a tough challenge for dos Santos. Regardless, 'Cigano' seems to relish the prospect of this bout, emphasizing its significance and eagerly awaiting the challenge it presents.