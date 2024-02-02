Jon Anik Discusses Potential for Conor McGregor in Rumoured 165-Pound UFC Division

In a recent episode of The Sitdown w/ Malik Wright podcast, MMA commentator Jon Anik delved into the speculation surrounding Conor McGregor's potential tilt at a UFC title in a proposed 165-pound division. Anik, a seasoned voice in the MMA community, voiced his doubts about the likelihood of such a division's inception, stating he had encountered no internal UFC chatters to that effect.

McGregor's Title Prospects in a Hypothetical Division

Anik did concede, however, that should the UFC ever entertain the idea of debuting a 165-pound category, it could pave the way for a championship opportunity for Conor McGregor. The Irish fighter's recent track record in the Octagon, however, casts a shadow over such a possibility. McGregor has not tasted victory in four years and carries a 1-3 record in his last four outings. These statistics put a damper on his prospects of vying for a title in the existing lightweight or welterweight realms.

Rumors or Reality?

Anik's remarks echo the wider discourse within the MMA sphere about the introduction of fresh weight classes. Despite the buzz, the UFC has yet to exhibit any inclination towards adding a 165-pound division to its roster. The conjecture surrounding a possible title shot for McGregor in this hypothetical division remains just that - conjecture.

McGregor's Past Glories and Present Challenges

McGregor's solitary UFC lightweight triumph came against Eddie Alvarez, a win that crowned him a two-division champion. His recent performances, however, coupled with his standing in the rankings, do not paint him as a feasible contender for another title bout. For McGregor and his legions of fans, the stark reality is that he has failed to defeat anyone currently ranked in the lightweight top 15, apart from Dustin Poirier, a feat achieved over nine years ago.