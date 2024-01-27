John Ryder Targets High Note Exit: Prepares for Jaime Munguia Fight amid Retirement Plans

British boxer John Ryder is on a mission to conclude his boxing career on a high note. Following a setback in his previous bout against Canelo Alvarez, where he suffered a broken nose but displayed remarkable resilience, Ryder is preparing to face Jaime Munguia. Despite feeling deflated after the loss to Alvarez, Ryder is determined to use the upcoming fight with Munguia as a stepping stone to leave the sport with notable achievements. At 35, Ryder is focused on making every fight count as he plans to retire after three more bouts this year.

Ryder's Determination and Resilience

Ryder's resilience and determination to recover from his loss to Alvarez reflect his commitment to ending his career with successful final performances. He is cognizant of the distractions surrounding Munguia, particularly the speculation about Munguia possibly challenging Alvarez after their fight. Ryder sees Munguia's potential lack of focus as a disadvantage for his opponent and is determined to capitalize on it.

The Upcoming Fight

The upcoming fight is crucial for both boxers. Munguia, listed as a favorite in most sportsbooks, aims to secure a shot at Alvarez's titles with a win over Ryder. On the other hand, Ryder sees the fight as a means to keep his world title dreams alive and potentially set the stage for an improbable rematch with Alvarez.

Ryder's Future Plans

Looking ahead, Ryder has outlined his plans for the future, including two more significant fights after Munguia, with the goal of retiring on a high note. Beyond his boxing career, he envisions transitioning into roles such as coaching and punditry, leveraging his experience to contribute to the sport in different capacities. Despite the challenges and setbacks he has faced, Ryder remains resolute in his pursuit of meaningful victories and aims to make the most of his remaining time in the ring.