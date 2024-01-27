John Ryder: From the Canelo Fight to Preparing for Jaime Munguia

Stepping into the ring is never a simple act for a boxer. It's a culmination of sweat, blood, and countless hours of training. This is the world of super-middleweight boxer John Ryder, who recently squared off against the Mexican boxing sensation, Canelo Alvarez, in Guadalajara. It was a fight that pushed Ryder to his limits but also earned him an unexpected bounty - respect and camaraderie from the fervid Mexican fans, well known for their unconditional love for the sport.

Resilience in Defeat

Despite the strenuous atmosphere created by the ardent Alvarez's supporters, Ryder remained undeterred. Although he did not clinch the victory, his performance in the ring won him admiration. It was an experience so intense that he had to be escorted by the police for safety reasons. However, the British boxer took this not as a setback but as a stepping stone, preparing him for his upcoming fight.

Now, Ryder's gaze is set on Jaime Munguia, a 27-year-old former light-middleweight world champion from Mexico. This upcoming fight presents a unique dynamic. Munguia, following a less-than-impressive performance against Sergiy Derevyanchenko, has switched trainers, aligning himself with the legendary Freddie Roach. This transition phase for Munguia might play into Ryder's hands, giving him an advantage in the impending bout.

The Twilight of a Career

At 35, Ryder is aware that he's nearing the end of his boxing journey. However, he feels that his encounter with Canelo has provided him with invaluable lessons, priming him for the twilight of his career. With his eyes set on Munguia, and plans for two more prominent fights before transitioning into coaching and punditry, Ryder is not merely surviving in the ring; he's seeking to leave a lasting legacy.

As he prepares for the upcoming fight, available for viewing on DAZN, the world watches with bated breath. Will Ryder's resilience and experience overpower Munguia's youth and raw power? Only the ring will tell.