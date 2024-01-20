Influencers Clash at Misfits Boxing Event: Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker Rematch Takes Centre Stage

In a thrilling display of celebrity and influencer boxing, Misfits Boxing rolled out a series of matches at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. The event was headlined by a rematch of OnlyFans star, Elle Brooke, and former Love Island contestant, AJ Bunker, 18 months after their initial showdown.

Battle of the Influencers

The event saw the participation of several high-profile influencers and celebrities. Irish TikToker Ben Williams, 'Not Logan Paul', and members of the boy band Rak-Su, Ashley Tebi and Myles Stevenson, all graced the event with their presence. The Misfits Boxing event was not just about professional boxing but a fusion of entertainment and sports.

Rounds of Excitement

Among other bouts, Chase DeMoor won a controversial match against Malcolm Minikon which was fraught with multiple warnings for turning backs and wrestling moves. DTG showcased his prowess by beating Myles Stephenson by TKO in the second round, thereby keeping his unbeaten record intact after his victory over S-X last year. Demonstrating a clear skill advantage, Joey Knight also won by TKO against Most Wanted, wrapping up the fight in the third round.

Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: The Showstopper

However, the headline event of the night was the rematch between Elle Brooke and AJ Bunker. Elle had previously emerged victorious against Bunker after her original opponent withdrew. This rematch was not just a fight but a testament to the spirit of competition and a representation of the growing influence of influencers in the world of sports. The result of this much-anticipated rematch was eagerly awaited by fans and followers alike, making it the highlight of the event.