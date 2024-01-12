en English
Boxing & MMA

From Champion to Mentor: Paul Spadafora’s Fight Against Addiction

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:41 am EST
From Champion to Mentor: Paul Spadafora’s Fight Against Addiction

Former International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight champion, Paul Spadafora, renowned for his battles inside and outside the boxing ring, has embarked on a new journey as a boxing trainer. Drawing from his vast experience coupled with his personal battle against addiction, Spadafora is eager to share his knowledge, mentor aspiring fighters, and make a positive impact in their lives. Currently residing in Las Vegas, he returned to his hometown for a few weeks to guide young enthusiasts at Tom Yankello’s World Class Boxing Gym in Ambridge, Pennsylvania.

A Career Transformed by Struggles

Spadafora’s career in boxing, though impressive, has been marred by his struggle with substance abuse, which once put his life and career at risk. However, his determination to overcome his addiction has led him on a path of recovery. Six months sober, Spadafora now hopes to find someone who shares his passion for boxing and wishes to learn from his experiences.

‘Fighting Till The End’

Chris Scarnati’s biography of Spadafora, ‘Fighting Till The End,’ presents a detailed account of the former champion’s turbulent life and career. This includes a near-fatal shooting incident involving his then-girlfriend, Nadine Russo, his subsequent marriage to her, and his arduous upbringing. The book is available on various platforms, offering insight into Spadafora’s rise to fame, his relationship with trainers, and the high-profile match with Floyd Mayweather that never came to be.

Guiding the Next Generation

Today, Spadafora is focused on guiding his son Geno’s boxing career and using his story as a cautionary tale for those grappling with similar issues. He aims to be remembered not just for his battles in the ring, but for his fight against addiction and his determination to make a positive change in his family’s life.

Boxing & MMA
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

