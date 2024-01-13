Filipino Boxing Champions Sultan and Ancajas Set for Tokyo Bouts

On February 24, 2024, the Filipino boxing champions Jonas ‘Zorro’ Sultan and Jerwin ‘Pretty Boy’ Ancajas will share the limelight in Tokyo, Japan. Sultan is slated to contend with Japanese fighter Riku Masuda in an eight-round match, serving as the undercard for Ancajas’ world title bout against Takuma Inoue.

Rescheduled Match

The fight card featuring Sultan and Masuda was originally scheduled for November 15, 2023, but due to Inoue’s unfortunate rib injury, it had to be postponed. Now, with Inoue’s recovery, the stage is set for a thrilling night of boxing.

Sultan’s Road to Resurgence

Sultan, a former world title challenger, is tracing a path back to victory. His recent win against Frank Gonzales in September 2023 marked a significant comeback, following his upset by British boxer Paul Butler in April 2022 for the WBO Interim World Bantamweight title. Sultan’s entry into this match came as a last-minute replacement due to Johnriel Casimero’s disqualification for flouting weight-cutting rules. Currently, Sultan’s professional record stands at 19 victories, with 11 won by knockout, and six losses.

Young Blood, Big Dreams

On the other side of the ring, Masuda, a promising young fighter from Teiken Promotions, poses a challenge. With a record of 3-1, three by knockout, he aims to recover from a recent defeat for the Japan Boxing Commission bantamweight title. This fight against a seasoned opponent like Sultan will surely test his mettle and potentially catapult his career forward.