en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Boxing & MMA

Filipino Boxing Champions Sultan and Ancajas Set for Tokyo Bouts

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
Filipino Boxing Champions Sultan and Ancajas Set for Tokyo Bouts

On February 24, 2024, the Filipino boxing champions Jonas ‘Zorro’ Sultan and Jerwin ‘Pretty Boy’ Ancajas will share the limelight in Tokyo, Japan. Sultan is slated to contend with Japanese fighter Riku Masuda in an eight-round match, serving as the undercard for Ancajas’ world title bout against Takuma Inoue.

Rescheduled Match

The fight card featuring Sultan and Masuda was originally scheduled for November 15, 2023, but due to Inoue’s unfortunate rib injury, it had to be postponed. Now, with Inoue’s recovery, the stage is set for a thrilling night of boxing.

Sultan’s Road to Resurgence

Sultan, a former world title challenger, is tracing a path back to victory. His recent win against Frank Gonzales in September 2023 marked a significant comeback, following his upset by British boxer Paul Butler in April 2022 for the WBO Interim World Bantamweight title. Sultan’s entry into this match came as a last-minute replacement due to Johnriel Casimero’s disqualification for flouting weight-cutting rules. Currently, Sultan’s professional record stands at 19 victories, with 11 won by knockout, and six losses.

Young Blood, Big Dreams

On the other side of the ring, Masuda, a promising young fighter from Teiken Promotions, poses a challenge. With a record of 3-1, three by knockout, he aims to recover from a recent defeat for the Japan Boxing Commission bantamweight title. This fight against a seasoned opponent like Sultan will surely test his mettle and potentially catapult his career forward.

0
Boxing & MMA Japan Philippines
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Boxing & MMA

See more
3 hours ago
'The Homecoming': An Exciting Night of Boxing Beckons in Nova Scotia
In a spirited collaboration, Fighting Irish Promotions and DMS Trade Shows are set to stage an electrifying boxing spectacle titled ‘The Homecoming,’ on February 2, at the Scotiabank Centre Halifax in Nova Scotia, Canada. The event is primed to feature a 10-round super welterweight main event where Custio Clayton (19-1-1, 12 KOs) will go toe-to-toe
'The Homecoming': An Exciting Night of Boxing Beckons in Nova Scotia
Cory Sandhagen Reflects on Being Overlooked for UFC Bantamweight Title Shot
14 hours ago
Cory Sandhagen Reflects on Being Overlooked for UFC Bantamweight Title Shot
UFC Veterans Arlovski and Miller Continue Historic Careers, Set New Records
17 hours ago
UFC Veterans Arlovski and Miller Continue Historic Careers, Set New Records
Marcus McGhee: An Emerging Star in the UFC Ring Set to Face Gaston Bolanos
4 hours ago
Marcus McGhee: An Emerging Star in the UFC Ring Set to Face Gaston Bolanos
Josh Van: UFC's Rising Star in the Flyweight Division
8 hours ago
Josh Van: UFC's Rising Star in the Flyweight Division
Artur Beterbiev in Doping Controversy: Eddie Hearn Calls for Investigation Amid Counter Accusations
8 hours ago
Artur Beterbiev in Doping Controversy: Eddie Hearn Calls for Investigation Amid Counter Accusations
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden Administration Invests in National Pregnancy Prevention for Transgender Boys
9 seconds
Biden Administration Invests in National Pregnancy Prevention for Transgender Boys
Unearthed Injustices & Political Tussles: A Glimpse into American Local Governance
10 seconds
Unearthed Injustices & Political Tussles: A Glimpse into American Local Governance
PM Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Draws Contrast with UPA Regime
10 seconds
PM Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Draws Contrast with UPA Regime
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study: A Dark Chapter of Medical Exploitation Revealed
19 seconds
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study: A Dark Chapter of Medical Exploitation Revealed
Advancing Healthcare in Northeast India: IPHL inaugurated in Shillong under PM-ABHIM
31 seconds
Advancing Healthcare in Northeast India: IPHL inaugurated in Shillong under PM-ABHIM
A Deep Dive into the Decline of Cigarette Smoking in America
41 seconds
A Deep Dive into the Decline of Cigarette Smoking in America
Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Lists Luxurious Villa for $46.5 Million
2 mins
Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Lists Luxurious Villa for $46.5 Million
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
2 mins
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
Abortion Issue Takes Center Stage in Iowa Caucuses Campaigning
3 mins
Abortion Issue Takes Center Stage in Iowa Caucuses Campaigning
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
46 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app