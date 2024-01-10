Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu Eyes Ranking in ONE Championship with Upcoming Fight

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, the rising star of Mongolian mixed martial arts, is set to make his mark on the global stage at ONE Fight Night 18. The bantamweight contender believes a triumphant performance in the upcoming event could catapult him into the top rankings of the fiercely competitive ONE Championship division.

Lumpinee Stadium Showdown

The event, scheduled for this Saturday, will unfold at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium. Baatarkhuu’s opponent is none other than the formidable Russian fighter, Artem Belakh. While the bantamweight division’s top six spots are the only ones that enjoy the privilege of being ranked, Baatarkhuu is optimistic about the potential impact of a win in this match.

Winning Momentum

His recent victory over the previously undefeated Jhanlo Sangiao has significantly amplified Baatarkhuu’s visibility within the MMA community. The Mongolian fighter’s mentor, Narantungalag Jadambaa, a former ONE Championship featherweight champion, brings a wealth of experience to the table, having previously faced and overcome Russian adversaries in the ring.

The Mental Edge

Despite the physical disadvantage against the taller Belakh, Baatarkhuu remains steadfast. He places immense importance on mental strength and determination, and these traits have been instrumental in his journey so far. These characteristics are not uncommon in the sport in Mongolia, a fact underscored by his compatriot Bayanduuren Gantumur’s decision to face career-threatening injuries rather than capitulate in a past fight. With his past successes at Lumpinee Stadium, Baatarkhuu anticipates a challenging, yet potentially rewarding face-off against Belakh.