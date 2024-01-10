en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Boxing & MMA

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu Eyes Ranking in ONE Championship with Upcoming Fight

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:39 pm EST
Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu Eyes Ranking in ONE Championship with Upcoming Fight

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, the rising star of Mongolian mixed martial arts, is set to make his mark on the global stage at ONE Fight Night 18. The bantamweight contender believes a triumphant performance in the upcoming event could catapult him into the top rankings of the fiercely competitive ONE Championship division.

Lumpinee Stadium Showdown

The event, scheduled for this Saturday, will unfold at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium. Baatarkhuu’s opponent is none other than the formidable Russian fighter, Artem Belakh. While the bantamweight division’s top six spots are the only ones that enjoy the privilege of being ranked, Baatarkhuu is optimistic about the potential impact of a win in this match.

Winning Momentum

His recent victory over the previously undefeated Jhanlo Sangiao has significantly amplified Baatarkhuu’s visibility within the MMA community. The Mongolian fighter’s mentor, Narantungalag Jadambaa, a former ONE Championship featherweight champion, brings a wealth of experience to the table, having previously faced and overcome Russian adversaries in the ring.

The Mental Edge

Despite the physical disadvantage against the taller Belakh, Baatarkhuu remains steadfast. He places immense importance on mental strength and determination, and these traits have been instrumental in his journey so far. These characteristics are not uncommon in the sport in Mongolia, a fact underscored by his compatriot Bayanduuren Gantumur’s decision to face career-threatening injuries rather than capitulate in a past fight. With his past successes at Lumpinee Stadium, Baatarkhuu anticipates a challenging, yet potentially rewarding face-off against Belakh.

0
Boxing & MMA Mongolia Russia
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Boxing & MMA

See more
4 hours ago
US-born Boxer Kevin Johnson Becomes Russian Citizen, Plans to Coach at Olympic Training Center in Samara
In a recent development, US-born heavyweight boxer Kevin Johnson, famously known as the ‘Kingpin’, has been granted Russian citizenship. This move comes as per a presidential decree signed by none other than Russian President Vladimir Putin, marking an impactful moment in the athlete’s career and personal journey. From US Soil to Russian Homeland While Johnson
US-born Boxer Kevin Johnson Becomes Russian Citizen, Plans to Coach at Olympic Training Center in Samara
Leigh Wood to Rematch Josh Warrington: A Battle of Redemption and Legacy
13 hours ago
Leigh Wood to Rematch Josh Warrington: A Battle of Redemption and Legacy
Skepticism Surrounds Errol Spence Jr.'s Boxing Future after Disappointing Performance
15 hours ago
Skepticism Surrounds Errol Spence Jr.'s Boxing Future after Disappointing Performance
MMA Enthusiasts Anticipate Dream Matchups for 2024 Across Promotions
5 hours ago
MMA Enthusiasts Anticipate Dream Matchups for 2024 Across Promotions
Luis Nery: A Comeback in Japan's Boxing Scene Against Champion Naoya Inoue
7 hours ago
Luis Nery: A Comeback in Japan's Boxing Scene Against Champion Naoya Inoue
UFC Reschedules Reyes-Ulberg Fight for March 30 at Atlantic City
7 hours ago
UFC Reschedules Reyes-Ulberg Fight for March 30 at Atlantic City
Latest Headlines
World News
JPR Williams: A Rugby Legend's Lasting Legacy and an Iconic Try in Jersey
19 seconds
JPR Williams: A Rugby Legend's Lasting Legacy and an Iconic Try in Jersey
Showdown in Shiv Sena: The Battle for Party Leadership in Maharashtra
2 mins
Showdown in Shiv Sena: The Battle for Party Leadership in Maharashtra
Arrests at Capitol: Protest Against Ivey's Israel-Gaza Stance
2 mins
Arrests at Capitol: Protest Against Ivey's Israel-Gaza Stance
Tevita Pangai Jr's Surprise Appearance Sparks NRL Return Rumors; The Courier-Mail Announces Subscription Offers
2 mins
Tevita Pangai Jr's Surprise Appearance Sparks NRL Return Rumors; The Courier-Mail Announces Subscription Offers
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
3 mins
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
Mystery Assault in Sydney's Maroubra: Man Found with Serious Injuries
3 mins
Mystery Assault in Sydney's Maroubra: Man Found with Serious Injuries
Son of Niger's Ousted President Released from House Arrest Amid International Pressure
3 mins
Son of Niger's Ousted President Released from House Arrest Amid International Pressure
Political Stances on Ram Temple Invitation: Implications for 2024 Elections
3 mins
Political Stances on Ram Temple Invitation: Implications for 2024 Elections
China Firmly Asserts 'No Compromise' on Taiwan to U.S., Heightening Tensions
4 mins
China Firmly Asserts 'No Compromise' on Taiwan to U.S., Heightening Tensions
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
51 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
1 hour
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
4 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
7 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app