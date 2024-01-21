Carlagh Peake: Ballyhaunis Boxer Clinches National Title, Aiming for European Youths

Carlagh Peake, a young pugilist from Ballyhaunis, etched her name into the annals of Irish boxing by clinching the under 18 national boxing title at the National Stadium. In a riveting match, Carlagh triumphed over Jamie O'Rourke of St. Mary's Boxing Club in New Ross, securing the title in the 50kg weight category.

A Masterclass in Strategy

Under the strategic guidance of her coaches, Martin Peake and Eoghan Lavin, Carlagh showcased her boxing prowess by delivering a series of effective strikes that ultimately paved her way to victory. This accomplishment carries added significance as Carlagh became the first female boxer from Ballyhaunis Boxing Club to secure this title, with the last similar achievement by a male counterpart recorded 15 years ago.

Beyond the Ring

As a Leaving Certificate student at Ballyhaunis Community School, Carlagh's success in the ring is a testament to her ability to balance her academic commitments. She has dedicated her victory to her late grandmother, Patsy Gleeson, whose memory continues to inspire her.

Aiming for Greater Heights

Moreover, Carlagh's remarkable performance in this competition is a stepping stone towards representing Ireland at the European Youths in Croatia this April. With an aim to augment her international accolades, including a bronze medal previously won in Tbilisi, Georgia, in 2019, Carlagh is poised to make her mark on the global boxing platform. She expressed her gratitude towards her parents, Martin and Sue Peake, and the dedicated team of coaches at the boxing club for their unwavering support.