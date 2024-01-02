en English
Boxing & MMA

Boxing World Mourns the Loss of Renowned Manager Cameron Dunkin

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:50 pm EST
Boxing World Mourns the Loss of Renowned Manager Cameron Dunkin

In a somber announcement, the boxing world bid farewell to a legend. Cameron Dunkin, a distinguished boxing manager, passed away at the age of 67 in Las Vegas, succumbing to his fight against cancer. His departure marks the end of an impactful era in boxing management, with Dunkin having steered many high-profile boxers to success throughout his career that spanned over four decades.

The Legacy of Cameron Dunkin

Dunkin’s name is synonymous with excellence in boxing management. His expert guidance and shrewd business acumen led to the rise of 35 world champions, a testament to his unrivaled abilities. Notable among the fighters he managed are IBF welterweight champion, Jaron “Boots” Ennis, and celebrated boxers such as Terence Crawford, Timothy Bradley, Kelly Pavlik, Nonito Donaire, Diego Corrales, and Mikey Garcia.

Beyond the Boxing Ring

But Dunkin’s influence stretched far beyond guiding punches and dodges in the ring. He was revered for his positive impact on trainers and his fighters’ post-fighting careers. Despite his declining health, Dunkin’s dedication to the sport never waned, as he continued to promote the career of Jaron “Boots” Ennis until his final days.

An Irreplaceable Loss

Cameron Dunkin’s death signifies a profound loss to the boxing world. His extensive contributions to the sport and the numerous careers he helped shape are irreplaceable. As the boxing world mourns his passing, his legacy will continue to inspire and guide future generations of boxers.

Boxing & MMA United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

