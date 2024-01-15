en English
Boxing & MMA

Boxing Clubs in Yorkshire Step Up to Promote Physical Education in Schools

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:51 am EST
Boxing Clubs in Yorkshire Step Up to Promote Physical Education in Schools

Following the Centre for Social Justice’s recent directive for secondary schools to incorporate up to five hours per week of extracurricular physical activity, boxing clubs across Yorkshire are rising to the occasion. One club leading this initiative is the Ministry of Boxing in Armley, Leeds, steered by professional boxer Joshua Wisher. This boxing club has already begun integrating boxing training into local secondary school curriculums and seeks to extend its reach even further.

Bringing Boxing to Schools

Joshua Wisher, an accomplished professional boxer, has been instrumental in bringing boxing training to students. In addition to conducting classes at the Armley Leisure Centre, he has been actively involved in introducing boxing programs to local secondary schools. Students showing a keen interest and aptitude in boxing are invited to train at the Ministry of Boxing’s gym, with the prospect of competing, should they wish to take up the sport more seriously.

Benefits of Boxing

Boxing is widely recognized for its physical benefits, such as improved strength, coordination, and endurance. However, it also offers significant social advantages. Boxing instills confidence, resilience, and discipline in its practitioners, attributes that extend beyond the ring. Engaging in boxing promotes strong friendships, deters young people from engaging in negative behaviors, and can even foster a more positive attitude towards academic studies.

Support from Other Boxing Clubs

It’s not just the Ministry of Boxing that is endorsing this initiative. Other clubs in Leeds, including the Bad Company gym and the Hunslet Club for Boys and Girls, are running comparable programs targeting both boys and girls. England Boxing, the governing body for amateur boxing, is encouraging affiliated clubs to liaise with local schools, exploring opportunities for collaboration. Interested schools can find more information from the England Boxing website.

Boxing & MMA Education United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

