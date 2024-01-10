Boxer Lupesoliai Joseph Parker's Inspiring Engagement with Campus of Hope Kids

There's an undercurrent of hope that runs deep at the Campus of Hope in Samoa, a haven for child survivors of physical and sexual abuse, and it was palpably stirred during the recent visit of Samoan heavyweight boxer Lupesoliai Joseph Parker. This visit, though not his first, was a testament to the boxer's commitment to giving back to society, particularly to the children who have been through unimaginable hardship.

Advertisment

Parker's Inspiring Message

Accompanied by his Stunzner family, Parker arrived at the Campus not as a celebrity, but as a beacon of inspiration for the children. He shared a heartfelt message of resilience, urging the children to strive for excellence and not to abandon their aspirations, no matter the hurdles they face. The children, who had only known Parker through television, were moved by his humble approach and his unwavering dedication to their cause.

A Family's Generosity

Advertisment

But the visit was not just about words. The Stunzner family, reflecting their dedication to social responsibility, brought food and support for the kids at the Campus. Their contributions, along with other donations received, totalled over $200 tala, a significant amount for the institution that relies on public generosity to maintain a safe and nurturing environment for the children. The Campus currently houses over 80 children, with the youngest being a mere three months old.

Uplifting the Community

This visit, like many before, brought immense joy to Parker and his family. It served as a reminder of the importance of their philanthropic efforts and the impact they have on children in need. The Campus of Hope, in the absence of a state-run centre for child victims, plays a significant role in the community, and the support from families like the Stunzners is invaluable. The Samoa Victim Support Group President, Siliniu Lina Chang, expressed heartfelt gratitude for their unending assistance.

As 2024 unfolds, Parker is set to return home and resume training for potential boxing matches. His visit to the Campus of Hope, however, will remain etched in the hearts of the children he inspired, serving as a beacon of hope and resilience in their journey towards a brighter future.