en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Boxing & MMA

Boxing Match Between Reality Stars Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle Cancelled Due to Training Concerns

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
Boxing Match Between Reality Stars Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle Cancelled Due to Training Concerns

The much-anticipated boxing match between Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle, stars of the reality show Married At First Sight UK, has been abruptly cancelled by the DKM Plush Boxing promoter. Worley has been pulled off the card due to concerns surrounding his training regimen, which apparently fell short of the rigorous requirements necessary for a boxing bout.

Reality Feud Turns Boxing Bout

Originally, this match was conceived as a means of resolving a brewing feud between the two reality stars. Their discord, which first surfaced during the filming of the E4 series, escalated to a physical altercation at a PrettyLittleThing event. The details of the incident remain disputed, with Gayle accusing Worley of a potentially harmful eye poke, and Worley countering that Gayle was not in a stable mental state, describing his behaviour as ‘psychopathic.’

A Safety-First Approach

The decision to cancel the fight underscores the promoter’s commitment to ensuring the safety of participants. Boxing, a sport that demands rigorous physical preparation and mental toughness, requires an unwavering commitment to training. The promoter’s move underlines the potential dangers associated with stepping into the ring ill-prepared.

Jordan Gayle to Fight On

Despite the cancellation of his bout with Worley, Jordan Gayle will continue to participate in the event slated for February 9th. A new opponent for Gayle is expected to be announced shortly. The fans of the reality show star will be eagerly awaiting this announcement, hoping for an exciting contest.

0
Boxing & MMA Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Boxing & MMA

See more
3 hours ago
Frank Sanchez: The Undefeated Heavyweight Boxer Awaiting His Elite Battle
Frank Sanchez, an undefeated heavyweight boxer with a record of 24-0 and 17 knockouts, is facing a unique challenge in his career. Despite a stellar performance throughout 2023, securing top-tier opponents for his future bouts has proven to be a formidable hurdle. The 31-year-old has taken on and defeated opponents such as Daniel Martz, Scott
Frank Sanchez: The Undefeated Heavyweight Boxer Awaiting His Elite Battle
Josh Van: UFC's Rising Star in the Flyweight Division
16 hours ago
Josh Van: UFC's Rising Star in the Flyweight Division
Artur Beterbiev in Doping Controversy: Eddie Hearn Calls for Investigation Amid Counter Accusations
16 hours ago
Artur Beterbiev in Doping Controversy: Eddie Hearn Calls for Investigation Amid Counter Accusations
Filipino Boxing Champions Sultan and Ancajas Set for Tokyo Bouts
8 hours ago
Filipino Boxing Champions Sultan and Ancajas Set for Tokyo Bouts
'The Homecoming': An Exciting Night of Boxing Beckons in Nova Scotia
11 hours ago
'The Homecoming': An Exciting Night of Boxing Beckons in Nova Scotia
Marcus McGhee: An Emerging Star in the UFC Ring Set to Face Gaston Bolanos
12 hours ago
Marcus McGhee: An Emerging Star in the UFC Ring Set to Face Gaston Bolanos
Latest Headlines
World News
San Francisco Dons Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Portland Pilots
13 seconds
San Francisco Dons Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Portland Pilots
VAR Controversy Resurfaces in Chelsea-Fulham Premier League Clash
14 seconds
VAR Controversy Resurfaces in Chelsea-Fulham Premier League Clash
Pastor Maddisetti Calls for Christian and Muslim Minorities Act
56 seconds
Pastor Maddisetti Calls for Christian and Muslim Minorities Act
Chelsea Clinches Narrow Victory Over Fulham Amid Controversy
1 min
Chelsea Clinches Narrow Victory Over Fulham Amid Controversy
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants: A Thrilling Encounter Awaits in SA20 League 2023
1 min
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants: A Thrilling Encounter Awaits in SA20 League 2023
Jr. Attack Hockey Team Dominates Tri-County Minor Hockey League
1 min
Jr. Attack Hockey Team Dominates Tri-County Minor Hockey League
Sachin Baby Century Puts Kerala in Commanding Position Against Assam in Ranji Trophy
2 mins
Sachin Baby Century Puts Kerala in Commanding Position Against Assam in Ranji Trophy
Influencer's Liposuction Goes Awry, Echoes of 'Shrek's' Lord Farquaad
2 mins
Influencer's Liposuction Goes Awry, Echoes of 'Shrek's' Lord Farquaad
Ben and Erin Napier Swap Home Renovation for Pickleball in Upcoming 'Home Town' Episode
4 mins
Ben and Erin Napier Swap Home Renovation for Pickleball in Upcoming 'Home Town' Episode
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
30 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
42 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app