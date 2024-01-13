Boxing Match Between Reality Stars Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle Cancelled Due to Training Concerns

The much-anticipated boxing match between Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle, stars of the reality show Married At First Sight UK, has been abruptly cancelled by the DKM Plush Boxing promoter. Worley has been pulled off the card due to concerns surrounding his training regimen, which apparently fell short of the rigorous requirements necessary for a boxing bout.

Reality Feud Turns Boxing Bout

Originally, this match was conceived as a means of resolving a brewing feud between the two reality stars. Their discord, which first surfaced during the filming of the E4 series, escalated to a physical altercation at a PrettyLittleThing event. The details of the incident remain disputed, with Gayle accusing Worley of a potentially harmful eye poke, and Worley countering that Gayle was not in a stable mental state, describing his behaviour as ‘psychopathic.’

A Safety-First Approach

The decision to cancel the fight underscores the promoter’s commitment to ensuring the safety of participants. Boxing, a sport that demands rigorous physical preparation and mental toughness, requires an unwavering commitment to training. The promoter’s move underlines the potential dangers associated with stepping into the ring ill-prepared.

Jordan Gayle to Fight On

Despite the cancellation of his bout with Worley, Jordan Gayle will continue to participate in the event slated for February 9th. A new opponent for Gayle is expected to be announced shortly. The fans of the reality show star will be eagerly awaiting this announcement, hoping for an exciting contest.