en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Lists Luxurious Villa for $46.5 Million

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Lists Luxurious Villa for $46.5 Million

Sugar Ray Leonard, a towering figure in the boxing world, is divesting himself of a luxurious villa located in the Riviera neighborhood of Pacific Palisades. The price tag? A cool $46.5 million. Should Leonard succeed in obtaining his asking price, this transaction will etch itself into history as one of the priciest within the coastal community. It would be topped only by the record-breaking $48.67 million transaction executed by Shane Smith earlier this year.

Leonard’s Second Attempt at Selling

This isn’t Leonard’s first attempt at selling this palatial property. The boxing legend previously listed the mansion for $52 million back in 2019. Sprawling over 1.8 acres, the property flaunts a 16,700-square-foot mansion, a product of the creative genius of the esteemed architect, Richard Landry. Landry’s architectural prowess has been channeled into creating mega-mansions for celebrities like Michael Jackson and Sylvester Stallone.

Italian-Style Architecture

Landry’s design for Leonard’s mansion draws heavily from the style of Florentine villas. The elegant public spaces showcase stunning arched doorways, dramatic beams, and custom art. The mansion comprises seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a two-story family room, a formal dining room, a screening room, a gourmet kitchen, and a solarium. The outdoor amenities are just as impressive, boasting of a motor court, guesthouse, tennis court, an oval-shaped swimming pool, and a putting green. These amenities are nestled within meticulously landscaped grounds.

Sugar Ray Leonard’s Legacy

At the age of 65, Sugar Ray Leonard is hailed as one of the most formidable boxers in history. His career, spanning from 1977 to 1997, is dotted with numerous victories, including winning 36 of his 40 fights, capturing world titles in five different weight divisions and bagging an Olympic gold medal. The listing agents for the property are Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland and Tomer Fridman of Compass.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
5 mins ago
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
In a historic and defining moment, Finnish NBA player Lauri Markkanen, fondly known as ‘The Finnisher’, has been bestowed with Finland’s Athlete of the Year honor for 2023. This notable distinction, presented by the Association of Sports Journalists since 1947, marks the first time a basketball player has received the award. Markkanen’s Record-Breaking Achievement Markkanen’s
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Parts Ways with New England Patriots
7 mins ago
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Parts Ways with New England Patriots
Paudie Clifford Poised to Lead as Kerry Football Captain for 2024 Season
8 mins ago
Paudie Clifford Poised to Lead as Kerry Football Captain for 2024 Season
Hamworthy Recreation to Fly for Unique FA Vase Clash Against Jersey Bulls
5 mins ago
Hamworthy Recreation to Fly for Unique FA Vase Clash Against Jersey Bulls
NBA's Basketball Africa League Confronts Fan Engagement and Financial Hurdles
6 mins ago
NBA's Basketball Africa League Confronts Fan Engagement and Financial Hurdles
Unveiling the Potential of Dual-Sport Athletes: An Insight into Baseball and Football
6 mins ago
Unveiling the Potential of Dual-Sport Athletes: An Insight into Baseball and Football
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
1 min
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
Abortion Issue Takes Center Stage in Iowa Caucuses Campaigning
2 mins
Abortion Issue Takes Center Stage in Iowa Caucuses Campaigning
The High Cost of Smoking: An Economic and Public Health Crisis in New York
2 mins
The High Cost of Smoking: An Economic and Public Health Crisis in New York
Democratic Super PAC Unveils $140M Ad Campaign Against Trump
2 mins
Democratic Super PAC Unveils $140M Ad Campaign Against Trump
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
3 mins
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Battles Medulloblastoma
3 mins
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Battles Medulloblastoma
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency
4 mins
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
4 mins
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
5 mins
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
45 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app