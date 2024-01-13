Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Lists Luxurious Villa for $46.5 Million

Sugar Ray Leonard, a towering figure in the boxing world, is divesting himself of a luxurious villa located in the Riviera neighborhood of Pacific Palisades. The price tag? A cool $46.5 million. Should Leonard succeed in obtaining his asking price, this transaction will etch itself into history as one of the priciest within the coastal community. It would be topped only by the record-breaking $48.67 million transaction executed by Shane Smith earlier this year.

Leonard’s Second Attempt at Selling

This isn’t Leonard’s first attempt at selling this palatial property. The boxing legend previously listed the mansion for $52 million back in 2019. Sprawling over 1.8 acres, the property flaunts a 16,700-square-foot mansion, a product of the creative genius of the esteemed architect, Richard Landry. Landry’s architectural prowess has been channeled into creating mega-mansions for celebrities like Michael Jackson and Sylvester Stallone.

Italian-Style Architecture

Landry’s design for Leonard’s mansion draws heavily from the style of Florentine villas. The elegant public spaces showcase stunning arched doorways, dramatic beams, and custom art. The mansion comprises seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a two-story family room, a formal dining room, a screening room, a gourmet kitchen, and a solarium. The outdoor amenities are just as impressive, boasting of a motor court, guesthouse, tennis court, an oval-shaped swimming pool, and a putting green. These amenities are nestled within meticulously landscaped grounds.

Sugar Ray Leonard’s Legacy

At the age of 65, Sugar Ray Leonard is hailed as one of the most formidable boxers in history. His career, spanning from 1977 to 1997, is dotted with numerous victories, including winning 36 of his 40 fights, capturing world titles in five different weight divisions and bagging an Olympic gold medal. The listing agents for the property are Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland and Tomer Fridman of Compass.