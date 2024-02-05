Boxing Event Headlined by Joshua and Ngannou to Potentially Feature Hrgovic

Mark your calendars! The highly anticipated boxing event, headlined by former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, is set to ignite the ring on March 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This high-stakes faceoff has managed to capture the attention of fans and analysts alike, promising to redefine the contours of both boxing and mixed martial arts.

The 'Stoneman' Joins the Fray

Adding to the event's magnetism is the prospective undercard fight featuring the undefeated heavyweight contender, Filip Hrgovic. Known in the boxing world as the 'Stoneman', Hrgovic has an impressive record of 17-0 and is fresh off a knockout victory against Mark de Mori. Saudi advisor Turki Alalshikh revealed on The MMA Hour his keen interest in having Hrgovic participate in the event. Hrgovic has been offered a selection of six potential adversaries: Daniel Dubois, Martin Bakole, Frank Sanchez, Jarrell Miller, Agit Kabayel, and Jared Anderson. This addition to the event is touted to elevate the thrill factor, given Hrgovic's strong track record and the caliber of his potential opponents.

Other Notable Matchups

While the Joshua-Ngannou and possible Hrgovic matchup are enough to set pulses racing, the event promises more. The co-main event sees Zhilei Zhang defending his WBO interim heavyweight title against Joseph Parker, fresh off his victory over Deontay Wilder. The WBC featherweight championship bout is also on the cards, with Nick Ball and Rey Vargas set to face each other. Furthermore, the light-heavyweight prospect Mark Chamberlain will make a return to the ring against Gavin Gwynne.

Anticipation Builds

While these three fights have been confirmed, there are other fighters linked to the event who do not yet have confirmed opponents. Notably, Roman Fury is among the names being discussed. As the event draws nearer, anticipation builds for what promises to be an action-packed night of boxing in Saudi Arabia.