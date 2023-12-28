en English
Australia

Boxing Day Test: Australia Leads, Pakistan Hopes High Amid Missed Centuries

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:08 am EST
Boxing Day Test: Australia Leads, Pakistan Hopes High Amid Missed Centuries

The Boxing Day Test match between Australia and Pakistan continues to keep audiences worldwide on edge. As the third day of play drew to a close, Australia was leading by 241 runs, leaving the match precariously balanced. The Australian team’s performance was underpinned by a 153-run partnership between Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh, setting a solid foundation for the team’s lead.

From Toss to Tussle

At the outset of the match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first. The first day saw a dramatic start, with Pakistan’s bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mir Hamza, making early inroads into Australia’s batting order. Australia was reeling at 4-16, but managed to recover from this early setback.

A Tale of Missed Centuries

Mitchell Marsh displayed a valiant effort, narrowly missing a century, dismissed for 96. Marsh, who remained aggressive as he neared the milestone, was caught out by a tentative edge off Mir Hamza’s bowling, superbly taken by Salman Ali Agha. This dismissal marked Marsh’s third score in the 90s, and his second dismissal at 96, adding an intriguing subplot to the narrative of the match. Meanwhile, Steve Smith remained resilient at the crease, scoring a slow 50 off 153 balls, before being dismissed by Afridi in the final hour of the day.

Looking Ahead: Day Four

As the match moves into the fourth day, Alex Carey (16 not out) and Mitchell Starc will resume batting for Australia, aiming to extend their lead. Pakistan, on the other hand, will look to capitalize on the late wicket of Smith, seeking to keep their hopes alive in the match. With the highest successful fourth innings chase at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) standing at 332, Pakistan faces a formidable challenge.

Australia Pakistan Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

