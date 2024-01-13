en English
Crime

Boxing Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Released from Jail, Enters Treatment Program

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:03 pm EST
Boxing Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Released from Jail, Enters Treatment Program

Former middleweight titleholder, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., was released from jail on Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond. Chavez Jr., the son of the legendary Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., was earlier arrested on Sunday for allegedly possessing two AR-style ghost rifles. This led to him facing three felony gun possession charges.

Arrest and Release

Chavez Jr., after being released from the detention center in Los Angeles, appeared optimistic and ready to face the legal challenges ahead. His father, Chavez Sr., confirmed his son’s arrest on social media, thanking fans for their concerns, and expressing hope for his son’s future.

Personal Struggles and Legal Challenges

Chavez Jr. has a history of substance abuse and legal issues, making this arrest another low point in his recent career. His wife has initiated divorce proceedings following his recent arrest. The once celebrated boxer has not fought professionally since 2021 and has secured only three wins in his last seven fights, hinting at a decline in his career.

A Path to Recovery

Following his release, Chavez Jr. has expressed gratitude for the treatment he received and displayed readiness to move forward. He has agreed to enter a residential treatment program in Los Angeles and is scheduled to remain in the program until his next court appearance on February 15. His family has expressed their desire for him to receive professional help and focus on personal growth.

Chavez Jr.’s attorney has reiterated that the time at the program would be spent working through personal issues. The family remains hopeful, appreciating the outpouring of support they have received during this challenging time.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

