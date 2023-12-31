Boxies Trend Takes Over Cricket World as David Warner Prepares for Farewell

With the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and Pakistan now behind us, the cricket world is abuzz with an unexpected trend. The ‘boxies’ movement is the newest online sensation that involves supporters sculling beer out of a sports box—a device that cricket players often use to protect their groin area. A video that shows this strange gesture at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has received a lot of attention on social media; Checkers for Marmalade, a Twitter account, has racked up over 37,000 views.

Boxie vs Shoey: The Battle of Bizarre Celebrations

The creators of the account have predicted that the ‘boxie’ could soon rival the popularity of the ‘shoey’, another unconventional trend where beer is drunk from a shoe. The ‘shoey’ gained international recognition courtesy of Australian Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo who adopted the celebration from the Mad Hueys, a group known for their laid-back lifestyle encompassing surfing, fishing, and drinking.

While the ‘boxie’ has elicited mixed reactions, with some expressing disgust, there is a sense of anticipation that the trend could gain further momentum if a high-profile individual were to endorse it.

David Warner: A Memorable Farewell Beckons

In other news, Australian cricketer David Warner is set to enjoy a memorable farewell in the upcoming New Year’s Test, as Australia has named an unchanged squad. Despite speculations about his form, Warner silenced his critics with a stellar performance in the opening test.

As the Sydney Cricket Ground gears up for the New Year’s Test match, the conditions are expected to be challenging, potentially confirming Shane Warne’s predictions. The third Test match against Pakistan will mark David Warner’s last red-ball outing in his hometown.

A Legacy Marred by Controversy

While Warner’s career has been marked by controversies, most notably the ball-tampering scandal of 2018, his legacy as a cricketer remains undeniable. With 8,695 runs in 111 Tests, an average of 44.58, 26 centuries, and 36 half-centuries, Warner has left an indelible mark on the sport.

As the cricketing world prepares to bid farewell to one of its stalwarts, the viral trend of ‘boxies’ and the anticipation of Warner’s final match make for an exciting lead-up to the New Year’s Test.