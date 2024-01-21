Boxer Lewis Richardson Secures Silver at GB Open

British boxer, Lewis Richardson, recently demonstrated his mettle at the light middleweight division in the GB Open event in Sheffield. Marking his maiden fight in this category for Great Britain, Richardson displayed an impressive performance, making it all the way to the grand finale.

The Road to the Finals

Richardson's journey to the finals was not without its challenges. He won his initial two bouts against opponents from the Czech Republic and Norway, demonstrating his boxing prowess. However, his final match proved to be more formidable. He faced off against Nikolai Terteryan, the champion of the European Games hailing from Denmark. After an intense match, the decision was a close one, with Richardson facing a split decision defeat.

Richardson's Optimistic Outlook

Despite the defeat, Richardson did not leave the ring empty-handed. He secured a silver medal, adding another accolade to his growing list of achievements. Reflecting on his performance, Richardson expressed positivity on social media. This optimism comes on the heels of his previous triumph of winning gold at the Boxam tournament in Spain and securing a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. After a year-long hiatus, his return to the ring signifies a pivotal moment in his boxing career.

GB Open: A Platform for Boxing Excellence

The GB Open was part of the inaugural World Boxing Cup, where the Great Britain team clinched a total of 21 medals. Rob McCracken, GB Boxing's Performance Director, commended the event for its organisation and the opportunity it offered for boxers to compete internationally on home soil. The event, featuring top-tier Olympic boxing talent, served as a crucial preparatory platform ahead of the Paris Olympics. It was organised by England Boxing in conjunction with World Boxing and GB Boxing, and received support from the National Lottery, UK Sport, and Sheffield City Council.