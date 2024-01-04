Boxer Jarrell Miller Arrested for Carjacking: A Career Marred by Legal Troubles

Heavyweight boxing contender, Jarrell Miller, found himself in a legal quagmire following his arrest in Hollywood, Florida, on charges of carjacking and burglary with assault or battery. This incident unfolded at Haims Motors car dealership, where Miller allegedly assaulted a dealership employee and stole a repossessed Black Dodge Ram pickup truck. The vehicle’s tracking system led to Miller’s swift arrest.

A String of Self-Inflicted Issues

This arrest is but the latest in a series of self-inflicted problems for the 35-year-old boxer. Miller’s tumultuous career has been marked by legal and professional setbacks. In 2019, he was dropped from a title fight with Anthony Joshua after testing positive for banned substances. This unfortunate event cost him a staggering $5 million payday. To add to his woes, he failed another drug test in 2020, leading to a two-year suspension.

Miller’s Boxing Career in Jeopardy

After his suspension, Miller staged a comeback, winning three consecutive fights. However, his winning streak was abruptly halted by a defeat to Daniel Dubois in December 2021. This was his first professional defeat. Miller’s arrest and ongoing legal troubles have raised serious questions about the future of his boxing career.

Legal Troubles Mount

In addition to his criminal charges, Miller is facing a civil lawsuit. Promoter Dmitriy Salita is suing the embattled boxer for nearly $5 million in damages related to the failed drug tests. This lawsuit and the potential legal consequences of his arrest could significantly impact Miller’s career and personal life.