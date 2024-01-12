en English
Sports

Boxer Henry Okoth Turns Focus to Basketball: A Challenge or Opportunity?

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:40 am EST
Boxer Henry Okoth Turns Focus to Basketball: A Challenge or Opportunity?

In a surprising turn of events, 25-year-old Henry Okoth, a heavyweight boxer and basketball player, is shifting his focus from the boxing ring to the basketball court. Known for his exceptional talent in both sports, Okoth won a gold medal in the National Intermediate boxing championships in December 2023, at the 92kg weight class. The athlete is now setting his sights on the National Basketball season, leaving the KIU Titans due to payment issues, and signing with the UPDF Tomahawks.

Moving to the Court

Okoth, a natural athlete, was awarded scholarships for basketball during his secondary school years, owing to his impressive shooting ability. His current goal is to lead the UPDF Tomahawks to the National Basketball League (NBL) in the 2025 season. Although a wrist injury is preventing him from boxing, Okoth is not letting that stop his basketball practice; he plans to continue honing his skills using his right hand.

Challenges of Dual Commitment

Okoth’s decision to simultaneously commit to two physically demanding sports has sparked discussions among sports enthusiasts and professionals alike. The distinct physical demands of both sports, as well as the necessary recovery times, raise concerns about his ability to maintain high performance levels in both arenas. Balancing the rigorous training regimes of boxing and basketball is a notable challenge, but Okoth seems undeterred.

Commendation and Caution

Moses Muhangi, the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) boss, lauds Okoth’s spirit and ambition. Allan Musoke, a former rugby and basketball player, however, provides a word of caution, highlighting the difficulties inherent in training for both sports simultaneously. Despite the potential hurdles, Okoth remains resolute in his aspiration to represent the national team in boxing, while also making his mark in basketball.

Sports Uganda
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

