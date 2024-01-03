en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Boxing & MMA

Boxer Anthony Yarde Eyes Cruiserweight Opportunities and Potential Buatsi Bout

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
Boxer Anthony Yarde Eyes Cruiserweight Opportunities and Potential Buatsi Bout

Renowned London boxer, Anthony Yarde, is poised to make significant strides in his career. Having already graced the ring for light-heavyweight world titles against Sergey Kovalev in 2019 and Artur Beterbiev recently, Yarde and his team are now casting their gaze towards the cruiserweight division. Yarde’s coach and manager, Tunde Ajayi, sees potential for Yarde to transition to cruiserweight and even challenge Chris Billam-Smith for the WBO championship at 200lbs.

Yarde’s Potential Transition to Cruiserweight

Yarde’s physical attributes and disciplined approach to maintaining his weight have been highlighted as key factors that could enable a successful move up in weight class. Ajayi is confident that his protégé can adapt to the new division and potentially throw down the gauntlet to Chris Billam-Smith for the WBO championship.

Light-Heavyweight Ambitions

Despite the allure of the cruiserweight, Yarde’s interest in the light-heavyweight division remains piqued. He has expressed particular intrigue towards a bout against Joshua Buatsi, set to face off against Dan Azeez on February 3. The rivalry between Yarde and Buatsi has been a long-standing one, with Yarde voicing his desire to face the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, Buatsi, in the ring.

The Yarde-Buatsi Rivalry

Ajayi acknowledges the potential draw of a Yarde vs. Buatsi match, but warns against underrating Dan Azeez. The focus may be on a potential Yarde-Buatsi bout, but the prowess and potential of Azeez should not be overlooked. Beyond domestic match-ups, Yarde has his sights set on making his mark on the world stage, further cementing his reputation as a formidable boxer.

0
Boxing & MMA Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Instagram Influencer Bradley Martyn Challenges Logan Paul to MMA Fight

By Salman Khan

Nicholas 'Axeman' Walters: Aiming for a Comeback to World Title

By Salman Khan

Fury vs Wilder: The Final Showdown of a Storied Rivalry

By Salman Khan

UFC 300: The Stakes, The Stars, and The Speculation

By Salman Khan

Dan Henderson Reflects on His MMA Career, Compares Jon Jones to Lance ...
@Boxing & MMA · 1 hour
Dan Henderson Reflects on His MMA Career, Compares Jon Jones to Lance ...
heart comment 0
Nico Ali Walsh: Honouring Ali’s Legacy While Carving His Own Path

By Salman Khan

Nico Ali Walsh: Honouring Ali's Legacy While Carving His Own Path
Tragedy Strikes Douglas County: Snow Plow Incident Claims Three Lives

By Salman Khan

Tragedy Strikes Douglas County: Snow Plow Incident Claims Three Lives
Boxer Darren Tetley’s Resolve Unbroken Despite Severe Eye Injury

By Salman Khan

Boxer Darren Tetley's Resolve Unbroken Despite Severe Eye Injury
Boxing World Mourns the Loss of Renowned Manager Cameron Dunkin

By Salman Khan

Boxing World Mourns the Loss of Renowned Manager Cameron Dunkin
Latest Headlines
World News
Sargodha Board Triumphs at All Pakistan Inter-Boards Sports Gala
29 seconds
Sargodha Board Triumphs at All Pakistan Inter-Boards Sports Gala
Foothill Girls' Basketball Team Leads the Season; Amador Boys' Teams Also Celebrate Victories
31 seconds
Foothill Girls' Basketball Team Leads the Season; Amador Boys' Teams Also Celebrate Victories
Senator Ron Johnson Implicated in Scheme to Appoint Fake Electors for Trump
39 seconds
Senator Ron Johnson Implicated in Scheme to Appoint Fake Electors for Trump
High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Athletic Prowess
47 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Athletic Prowess
Northern Ireland Braces for Political Shake-Up in Upcoming UK General Election
52 seconds
Northern Ireland Braces for Political Shake-Up in Upcoming UK General Election
In-depth Analysis: The Competitive Spirit of Girls’ High School Basketball Games
1 min
In-depth Analysis: The Competitive Spirit of Girls’ High School Basketball Games
Motorcycle Racing Legend Ian Hutchinson Returns to Track After Health-Induced Hiatus
1 min
Motorcycle Racing Legend Ian Hutchinson Returns to Track After Health-Induced Hiatus
SMU Triumphs Over Charlotte in a Competitive Basketball Showdown
1 min
SMU Triumphs Over Charlotte in a Competitive Basketball Showdown
Jefferson City Lady Jays' Stunning Comeback Win in CMAC Opener
1 min
Jefferson City Lady Jays' Stunning Comeback Win in CMAC Opener
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app