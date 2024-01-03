Boxer Anthony Yarde Eyes Cruiserweight Opportunities and Potential Buatsi Bout

Renowned London boxer, Anthony Yarde, is poised to make significant strides in his career. Having already graced the ring for light-heavyweight world titles against Sergey Kovalev in 2019 and Artur Beterbiev recently, Yarde and his team are now casting their gaze towards the cruiserweight division. Yarde’s coach and manager, Tunde Ajayi, sees potential for Yarde to transition to cruiserweight and even challenge Chris Billam-Smith for the WBO championship at 200lbs.

Yarde’s Potential Transition to Cruiserweight

Yarde’s physical attributes and disciplined approach to maintaining his weight have been highlighted as key factors that could enable a successful move up in weight class. Ajayi is confident that his protégé can adapt to the new division and potentially throw down the gauntlet to Chris Billam-Smith for the WBO championship.

Light-Heavyweight Ambitions

Despite the allure of the cruiserweight, Yarde’s interest in the light-heavyweight division remains piqued. He has expressed particular intrigue towards a bout against Joshua Buatsi, set to face off against Dan Azeez on February 3. The rivalry between Yarde and Buatsi has been a long-standing one, with Yarde voicing his desire to face the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, Buatsi, in the ring.

The Yarde-Buatsi Rivalry

Ajayi acknowledges the potential draw of a Yarde vs. Buatsi match, but warns against underrating Dan Azeez. The focus may be on a potential Yarde-Buatsi bout, but the prowess and potential of Azeez should not be overlooked. Beyond domestic match-ups, Yarde has his sights set on making his mark on the world stage, further cementing his reputation as a formidable boxer.