Bowling Green Hot Rods Celebrate 15 Years with Fan Fest Event, Free Entry

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - The Bowling Green Hot Rods, High-A Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, are set to commemorate their 15th Anniversary Season with a grand Fan Fest on Saturday, March 16, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Bowling Green Ballpark. This event marks a milestone for the team and promises a day filled with activities, giveaways, and the chance for fans to immerse themselves in the excitement of the upcoming baseball season.

Fan Fest Highlights

The Fan Fest is designed to be a family-friendly event that offers something for everyone. Admission is free, making it an accessible celebration for all community members. Highlights of the event include the opportunity for fans to pick up their season tickets, purchase tickets for individual games, and sample new concession items that will be available during the season. Additionally, the merchandise store will be open for fans looking to gear up with the latest Hot Rods apparel and accessories. One of the event's most anticipated features is a raffle, where attendees will have the chance to win a TV, enhancing the festive atmosphere.

Looking Forward to Opening Day

As the Fan Fest ushers in the 15th Anniversary Season, anticipation builds for the Hot Rods Opening Day on Monday, April 5, at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods are scheduled to play against the Hudson Valley Renegades, High-A Affiliate of the New York Yankees, at 6:35 p.m. This matchup not only kicks off the Hot Rods' season but also sets the stage for a year of thrilling baseball action in Bowling Green. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to witness the beginning of what promises to be an unforgettable season.

More Information

For those interested in learning more about the Bowling Green Hot Rods and their upcoming season, visit www.BGHotRods.com. The website offers detailed information about the team, the Fan Fest, and the schedule for the 2024 season. It's a resource for fans to stay connected with the team, get the latest news, and plan their visits to the ballpark.

The Bowling Green Hot Rods' Fan Fest is more than just an event; it's a celebration of community, baseball, and the enduring spirit of the sport in Bowling Green. As the team embarks on its 15th Anniversary Season, the Fan Fest sets the tone for a year of excitement, competition, and community engagement. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the world of baseball, the Fan Fest offers a unique opportunity to come together and share in the anticipation of another great season of Hot Rods baseball.