Sports

Bounty Paper Towels Teams Up with NFL Stars for Playoffs Campaign

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
Bounty Paper Towels Teams Up with NFL Stars for Playoffs Campaign

Bounty Paper Towels, a brand under the umbrella of Procter & Gamble, has kicked off a lively campaign for the NFL playoffs season, positioning its product as the ‘ultimate wingman’ for football fans relishing wings on game days. The campaign innovatively aligns with the intense spirit of the season and uses the messiness of saucy wings to demonstrate the product’s effectiveness.

Stars Align for Bounty’s Campaign

The campaign rolls out with a star-studded line-up featuring former NFL players Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. The duo, renowned for their on-field chemistry, have partnered with Bounty to tackle the game day’s biggest mess – wings. They are joined by illustrious NFL duos like DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles, Damar Hamlin and Dane Jackson of the Buffalo Bills, and Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals. These duos’ participation further underscores the pairing of Bounty and wings, a clever marketing move drawing parallels between the synergy of the players and the product’s utility.

Super Bowl Showdown and Promotional Activities

A key highlight of the promotional activities is an event at the Super Bowl’s Radio Row in Las Vegas. Here, over 4,000 wings will be served, and their ensuing mess will be cleaned up using Bounty Paper Towels. This public demonstration aims to validate the product’s effectiveness in a real-world, high-stakes scenario.

The campaign also includes a cashback offer through Ibotta, providing customers with a tangible benefit for purchasing Bounty products. This offer, coupled with the campaign’s visibility, is likely to boost sales and reinforce customer loyalty.

Wingman Stories Videos

In a bid to extend the campaign’s reach, a series of ‘Wingman Stories’ videos featuring Gronkowski and Edelman have been launched on YouTube. These videos are expected to engage fans in a more personal and humorous way, making the brand more relatable. Procter & Gamble, known for its wide portfolio of consumer goods brands, continues to operate in approximately 70 countries worldwide, leveraging such dynamic marketing strategies to maintain its global footprint.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

