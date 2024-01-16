Boundary Park Engulfed in Snow: Oldham Athletic vs Boreham Wood Postponed

Boundary Park, an iconic stadium once graced by Premier League matches and currently the home of Oldham Athletic, has found itself under a blanket of snow. This led to the inevitable postponement of the anticipated match against Boreham Wood. The call-off of the National League game was necessitated by the severe weather conditions, with temperatures sinking below zero.

Weather Warnings Impact Multiple Matches

Multiple Met Office yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued, impacting not just Oldham but causing a ripple effect across northern England. This wave of inclement weather has resulted in the postponement of other matches as well, including Halifax vs Solihull Moors, Southend vs Wealdstone, Woking vs Gateshead, and York vs Dorking.

Efforts to Clear Boundary Park

Despite the concerted efforts by staff to clear the thick layers of snow off Boundary Park, the looming threat of additional snowfall led to the unfortunate decision to call off the game. While the fans and the teams await the announcement of a rescheduled date, the icy conditions at the park persist.

Fan Reactions

Fans reacted to the cancellation with a blend of humor and resignation, embracing the cold conditions at Boundary Park. Known for its reputation as a particularly cold football ground, one ardent fan took to social media to liken it to Siberia. Boundary Park, with a capacity to hold 13,513 fans, was a Premier League stadium for two seasons from 1992 to 1994, and continues to hold a place in the fans' hearts despite the weather challenges.