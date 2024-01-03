en English
Australia

Boulder Tigers Strengthen Roster for 2024 GFL Season; Kansas City Current Sell Out Season Tickets

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
As the new year dawns, the Boulder Tigers are fortifying their ranks for the upcoming 2024 Goldfields Football League (GFL) season. They’ve secured Matt Cassidy from Victoria and Callum Johnson from West Perth, signaling their intent to repeat their triumphant 2023 campaign in which they ended a four-year streak of grand final losses by edging out Railways.

The Tigers’ Legacy: From Near-Misses to Champions

The Tigers’ 2023 victory was nothing short of remarkable. They executed an extraordinary comeback from an eight-goal deficit in the first half of the grand final, etching their name into the annals of the GFL. Their historic win was a testament to their resilience and fighting spirit, attributes they’ll need as they navigate the 2024 season without several key players.

Big Shoes to Fill

Tom Gillett, who was instrumental in their 2023 success, will not be returning, opting to continue his career with Grovedale. He, along with Jake Nuich, Bailey Taylor, and Luke Polson, were among eight Boulder players included in the GFL’s 2023 team of the year. The void left by these players is significant, but the new acquisitions and the remaining team members are eager to step up.

Looking Forward: The Search for Leadership

With the new season on the horizon, the club is actively seeking a senior coach to guide the team. The new coach will have the daunting task of maintaining the team’s winning momentum while integrating the new players into the existing system. Despite the challenges ahead, the Boulder Tigers are poised to face the 2024 season with renewed vigor and determination.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Kansas City Current has announced that season tickets for the 2024 National Women’s Soccer League regular season at the under-construction CPKC Stadium are sold out. The stadium, which is the first of its kind purpose-built for a women’s professional soccer team, is set to open ahead of the 2024 KC Current season.

