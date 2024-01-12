Botswana Football League in Crisis: Leadership Changes and Boycotts

The tranquility of the Botswana Football League (BFL) has been shattered as its leadership faces a tumultuous phase marked by shifts, conflicts, and boycotts. This crisis has left the BFL grappling with internal turmoil as it navigates the troubled waters of change and disagreement among its constituents.

Leadership Uncertainty

The recent events have cast a shadow of uncertainty over the BFL’s leadership. The ‘new’ leadership of the BFL has taken a drastic step by suspending its chairperson, Nicholas Zakhem. This move has been met with resistance from Zakhem, who has dismissed this action as invalid. The unexpected resignation of Jagdish Shah, another influential figure within the BFL, adds to the ongoing chaos.

League Boycott

Amidst these leadership changes, the league faces another significant challenge. Thirteen out of sixteen Premier League clubs have chosen to boycott the league’s matches. This unprecedented decision, taken at a meeting in Palapye, has thrown the league into disarray.

Mediation Efforts

The Botswana Football Association (BFA), the governing body for the BFL, has rejected the decisions made at the Palapye meeting. In an attempt to quell the escalating conflict, the BFA has planned a meeting involving all relevant parties, including the BFL board, shareholders, and the BFA’s National Executive Committee. This crucial meeting, expected to be chaired by BFA president Maclean Letshwiti, aims to reconcile the differences and resolve the persisting disputes.

