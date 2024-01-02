en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Bostonians Brave the Cold in New Year’s Day Polar Plunge

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:24 am EST
Bostonians Brave the Cold in New Year’s Day Polar Plunge

Marking the dawn of 2024, Bostonians came together in a display of courage, camaraderie, and tradition. The New Year’s Day Polar Plunge, a century-old tradition, saw scores of people diving into the frigid Boston Harbor, braving water temperatures of a chilling 44 degrees Fahrenheit (six degrees Celsius). The air, just above freezing, did little to deter the enthusiastic crowd.

The Immersive Plunge

As bagpipes resonated through the air, participants held pictures of deceased loved ones who had previously partaken in the event, a visual tribute to their enduring spirit. Each participant made the plunge unique, some wearing hockey masks or sports jerseys, others donning festive outfits like Santa Claus suits. One family even chose to dress as bees, a tribute to their late father.

A Tradition Rooted in Community

The event, organized by the L Street Brownies, a cold-water swim club in Boston, is a testament to the city’s sports enthusiasm and a unique way to kick off the new year. Their claim to being one of America’s oldest swim clubs, dating back to 1904, adds a historical touch to the annual event. It’s an occasion that aims to promote friendship, health, and fun in the community.

The Rejuvenating Experience

Despite the bone-chilling cold, participants expressed a sense of rejuvenation post plunge. Ruth Tannert, a 65-year-old participant, summarized the sentiment, describing a feeling of rebirth as she emerged from the icy water. Such personal experiences, combined with the collective energy of the event, create a unique tradition that Boston looks forward to each year.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics

By Safak Costu

David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match

By Salman Khan

James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat

By Salman Khan

Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup

By Salman Khan

Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023 ...
@Cricket · 26 mins
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Leones’ Fiery Return to LBPRC Playoffs: A Semifinal Clash Against Consistent Carolina

By Salman Khan

Leones' Fiery Return to LBPRC Playoffs: A Semifinal Clash Against Consistent Carolina
Coco Gauff Starts 2024 Season on a Winning Note at Auckland Tennis Classic

By Salman Khan

Coco Gauff Starts 2024 Season on a Winning Note at Auckland Tennis Classic
ESPN Apologizes for Broadcasting Mishap During Sugar Bowl

By Salman Khan

ESPN Apologizes for Broadcasting Mishap During Sugar Bowl
Rebisco Volleyball League Under-19 National Finals Set to Host Over 400 Schools

By Salman Khan

Rebisco Volleyball League Under-19 National Finals Set to Host Over 400 Schools
Latest Headlines
World News
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
12 mins
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
12 mins
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
21 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
24 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
25 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
26 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
26 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
26 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
28 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
45 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app