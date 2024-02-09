Boston Red Sox Unveils 2024 Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

As springtime unfurls its wings over the baseball world, the Boston Red Sox unveil their 2024 spring training broadcast schedule. Fans can eagerly anticipate 23 out of 36 exhibition games to be televised across various platforms. The lion's share of these games, a total of 22, will find their home on NESN and NESN+, while ESPN will broadcast one game. Radio coverage will be even more extensive, with WEEI slated to air 30 games, which includes 17 on WEEI 850 AM and 13 on WEEI 93.7 FM.

Advertisment

A Symphony of Options

The rich tapestry of broadcast options available to fans showcases a significant decrease in the digital divide between the stadium and the living room. NESN and NESN+ broadcasts can be streamed through NESN 360 in New England, offering the flexibility to watch the games at home or on the go. While the number of televised games has slightly dipped from the previous year, when 28 games were aired, the majority of this year's spring games will remain accessible to fans either on TV or radio.

Notably, four games have not been scheduled for broadcast. These are away games occurring on split squad days, with the crew focusing on the home games instead. This decision reflects the juggling act of logistics and resources, ensuring that the majority of games remain within reach of fans.

Advertisment

Key Games to Watch

Amidst the flurry of games, several standouts promise to captivate audiences. The annual exhibition against Northeastern on February 23, exclusively on NESN, will showcase the team's mettle against a formidable opponent. The March 7 game versus Atlanta on ESPN will offer viewers a glimpse of the team's progress and potential against a seasoned rival.

The Dominican Republic will serve as an enchanting backdrop for the two games against Tampa Bay on March 9-10. These games, available on NESN and WEEI 93.7 FM, will provide fans with a unique international baseball experience.

Advertisment

Another highlight is the Spring Breakout prospect showcase on March 16. This event will feature the Red Sox's top prospects facing off against the Atlanta Braves' top prospects. Fans can catch the action on both NESN and WEEI.

Embracing the Baseball Spirit

As the Boston Red Sox prepare to take the field for spring training, the excitement and anticipation are palpable. The extensive broadcast schedule ensures that fans can remain connected to their beloved team, whether through television, radio, or streaming services. The symphony of options reflects the evolving landscape of sports consumption, allowing fans to embrace the baseball spirit in their preferred manner.

In the grand tapestry of sports, baseball remains a timeless thread. The Boston Red Sox's spring training broadcast schedule weaves together tradition, innovation, and the enduring human connection that lies at the heart of the game. As the season unfolds, fans can look forward to a rich and engaging experience, with the games they love just a click or a dial away.