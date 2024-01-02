Boston Red Sox Unveil 2024 Season Schedule: Spring Training, Open House and More

The Boston Red Sox have unveiled their much-anticipated 2024 season schedule, beginning with the first formal workout for pitchers and catchers on February 14. This sets the tone for an action-packed season, which will see the first full-squad workout happening on February 19. The club has confirmed that tickets for the spring training will be available for purchase from January 5.

Truck Day and Open House Events

Adding to the excitement, the traditional ‘Truck Day’ is set to take place on February 5. This marks the departure of the club’s equipment truck from Fenway Park to Fort Myers, an event that has become a fan-favorite over the years. Complimenting the fanfare, an Open House at JetBlue Park is scheduled for February 17, where the public will have free access to a range of festivities, including concessions and entertainment.

Spring Training Games and Enhancements

During the spring training, the Red Sox will play a total of 17 games at JetBlue Park. Among these, there will be 15 Grapefruit League games, an exhibition against Northeastern University on February 23, and a ‘Spring Breakout’ game on March 16. The ‘Spring Breakout’ game is particularly noteworthy as it will feature the club’s top prospects going head-to-head with the Atlanta Braves’ prospects.

In a bid to take fan engagement to new heights, the team will also play two games in the Dominican Republic against the Tampa Bay Rays. As a significant enhancement to the fan experience, parking fees at JetBlue Park are now included in the ticket price for the season.

Free Agency and Potential Trades

As the Spring Training approaches, there are several offseason storylines that have caught the attention of baseball enthusiasts. Among these include the free agency of reigning Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, the availability of several impact bats such as Cody Bellinger, as well as potential blockbuster trades involving pitchers like Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber. Interestingly, the quiet offseason of some teams like the Giants, Cubs, and Orioles is also making headlines.