Boston College Women’s Hockey Team Eyes Redemption in 45th Dunkin’ Women’s Beanpot

The Boston College women’s hockey team, under the guidance of Coach Katie Crowley, is gearing up for redemption as it readies itself for the upcoming 45th Dunkin’ Women’s Beanpot tournament. Their motivation stems from two consecutive seasons of heart-wrenching losses in the final matches of this esteemed tournament, and this year, they seem determined to rewrite the narrative.

A Journey Towards Redemption

Senior captain Gaby Roy and junior captain Abby Newhook have been vocal about the team’s collective ambition to clinch victory this season. Their determination is rooted in a history of narrow defeats that the team has endured in the recent past. The Eagles last claimed victory at the Beanpot tournament in February 2018. Since then, the finals have been a battleground of high stakes and close margins, including a 3-2 overtime loss to defending champion Northeastern and a 5-4 loss to Harvard.

Current Standings and Performance

Currently, the Eagles are making their presence felt by leading the Hockey East standings with an impressive 12-7-1 record. Their performance post the winter break has been noteworthy, with the team clinching victory in all three games, and notably, performing exceptionally well at home. This strong start seems to be a promising sign of what’s to come, and the team is hopeful of continuing this winning streak in the Beanpot tournament.

The Significance of a Beanpot Victory

A Beanpot victory holds a unique significance for the team and Boston College. Notably, no current player on the team has had the honor of winning the Beanpot. Hence, a victory this year would not only be a testament to their hard work and resilience but also a historic moment for the team. The Eagles are scheduled to take on Boston University in their opening match of the Beanpot, with high hopes of advancing to their third consecutive final, which will be held at the iconic TD Garden for the very first time.