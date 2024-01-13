Boston College Basketball Faces Setback against No. 21 Clemson

In a significant setback, Boston College’s (BC) men’s basketball team faced a resounding defeat by No. 21 Clemson, marked by a scoreline of 89-78. This comes after key players Quinten Post, Prince Aligbe, and Armani Mighty were sidelined due to a stomach bug, leaving the team shorthanded.

Stepping Up Despite Setbacks

Despite the odds, Mason Madsen and Elijah Strong stepped into the starting lineup for the absent players, contributing 14 points each. However, the top scorers for BC were Jaeden Zackery with 18 points and Claudell Harris with 17 points. Despite these resilient efforts, they could not overcome Clemson’s strong performance, led by Joe Girard and PJ Hall, each scoring 26 points.

Clemson’s Dominant Victory

Clemson also had a notable advantage in rebounds, marking a 38-23 difference. This victory improved Clemson’s record to 12-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC conference, offering a much-needed boost after a three-game losing streak.

Implications for Boston College

On the other hand, this loss puts BC at 10-6 overall and 1-4 in the ACC conference, complicating their chances for a tournament bid. Despite facing adversity, BC’s head coach Earl Grant praised the team’s character and saw the game as an opportunity to build on the good aspects of their play.

This defeat, however, is not the end for Boston College. The team hopes to rebound from this loss in their next game against Notre Dame at home, with the expectation that the affected players will recover in time.