Celtics’ Historic 16-0 Streak at TD Garden Raises Playoff Caution

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:03 pm EST
The Boston Celtics have stamped their authority on their sacred home turf – the TD Garden – boasting an enviable undefeated 16-0 streak. This feat echoes the team’s historical home-court dominance reminiscent of the Larry Bird and Kevin McHale era in the ’80s. Despite the sterile feel of modern NBA arenas, this Celtics team is etching its legacy, backed by enthusiastic fans and stellar performances.

The Celtics’ home streak was recently put to the test in games against the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors. The Pistons, who were on a dismal 28-game losing streak, were inches away from snapping their run at TD Garden, yet fell short. Their misfortune ended in a subsequent game against Toronto. The Celtics then went on to secure a close victory over the Raptors, keeping their home record spotless.

Home Court Advantage: A Fading Trend?

The Celtics’ flawless home record stands out against a backdrop of declining home-court advantage across the NBA. Last season, home teams clinched only 58% of regular-season games, a substantial drop from the late ’80s and early NBA seasons.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

