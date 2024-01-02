Celtics’ Historic 16-0 Streak at TD Garden Raises Playoff Caution

The Boston Celtics have stamped their authority on their sacred home turf – the TD Garden – boasting an enviable undefeated 16-0 streak. This feat echoes the team’s historical home-court dominance reminiscent of the Larry Bird and Kevin McHale era in the ’80s. Despite the sterile feel of modern NBA arenas, this Celtics team is etching its legacy, backed by enthusiastic fans and stellar performances.

The Celtics’ home streak was recently put to the test in games against the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors. The Pistons, who were on a dismal 28-game losing streak, were inches away from snapping their run at TD Garden, yet fell short. Their misfortune ended in a subsequent game against Toronto. The Celtics then went on to secure a close victory over the Raptors, keeping their home record spotless.

Home Court Advantage: A Fading Trend?

The Celtics’ flawless home record stands out against a backdrop of declining home-court advantage across the NBA. Last season, home teams clinched only 58% of regular-season games, a substantial drop from the late ’80s and early NBA seasons.