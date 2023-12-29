en English
Canada

Boston Celtics Eye Unbeaten Home Record in Upcoming Clash with Raptors

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:37 am EST
Boston Celtics Eye Unbeaten Home Record in Upcoming Clash with Raptors

The Boston Celtics, currently boasting a perfect 15-0 home record for the season, are keen on keeping their winning streak alive as they gear up to face the Toronto Raptors on December 29. A win in this match would inch them closer to their franchise record for consecutive home victories to kick off a season, a record held by the 1957-58 Celtics with 17 victories.

Recent Triumphs and Challenges

Boston’s most recent win was a heart-stopping 128-122 overtime victory against the Detroit Pistons, a match that saw them claw back from a 21-point first-half deficit. Kristaps Porzingis proved pivotal in the triumph, netting a season-high 35 points. Jayson Tatum also shone, contributing 31 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds. Despite the exhilarating win, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla voiced his concerns about the team’s first-half performance but applauded their resilient second-half comeback.

Raptors’ Road to Recovery

On the flip side, the Toronto Raptors are fresh off a decisive 132-102 road victory against the Washington Wizards. This win not only marked the end of a five-game road losing streak but also was their largest margin of victory this season. Key players OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Scottie Barnes led the charge, with Anunoby topping the scoring with 26 points. The successful match showcased the effectiveness of Raptors’ coach Darko Rajakovic’s adjusted starting lineup.

Upcoming Clash

The impending Celtics-Raptors game marks the second of a three-game road trip for the Raptors and is the third encounter between these two teams this season. Boston has emerged victorious in the previous two meetings, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming clash. With the Celtics’ home record and the Raptors’ recent resurgence, the stage is set for a thrilling showdown at TD Garden.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

