en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Boston Celtics Dismiss Coach Tommy Heinsohn, Appoint Tom ‘Satch’ Sanders

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:04 am EST
Boston Celtics Dismiss Coach Tommy Heinsohn, Appoint Tom ‘Satch’ Sanders

On the heels of a lackluster 32-50 season in 1977-78, the Boston Celtics made the monumental decision to remove Tommy Heinsohn from his position as head coach. Heinsohn, who had etched a remarkable chapter in the annals of Celtics’ history as a player, has been a key figure in the franchise both on and off the court.

Heinsohn’s Legacy

Heinsohn’s journey with the Celtics began as a player, a role in which he garnered eight NBA titles and a plethora of individual accolades. Following his retirement, he shifted gears, briefly stepping into the world of broadcasting before taking the reins as the team’s head coach. His coaching innings started with a bang, earning him the NBA Coach of the Year award in 1973. Under his tutelage, the squad tasted championship glory in 1974 and 1976. He also helmed the Eastern Conference All-Star teams from 1972 to 1974 and in 1976.

A Turn for the Worse

However, amid the string of successes, Heinsohn’s coaching stint hit a rough patch. The team’s performance waned, eventually culminating in the disappointing 32-50 record. This downturn led to the Celtics’ management deciding to part ways with Heinsohn post the 1977-78 season.

Transition and Hope

Following Heinsohn’s departure, the Celtics appointed Tom ‘Satch’ Sanders, a former player who had also contributed to the franchise’s trophy cabinet with eight championship titles, as the new head coach. Sanders’ tenure as head coach proved challenging, largely due to the underwhelming roster he inherited, which was in dire need of a makeover. However, the subsequent arrival of Larry Bird for the following season suggested a promising future, indicating the onset of a new era for the Celtics.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Formula E Inks Media Partnership for Live Race Broadcasts in Germany, Austria

By Salman Khan

Scottish Premiership Clubs Navigate Player Absences Due to International Cups

By Salman Khan

Rory McIlroy Acknowledges Regret Over Ryder Cup Confrontation

By Salman Khan

CAA Showdown: Towson Tigers Clash with Monmouth Hawks in Evenly Matched Encounter

By Salman Khan

Poole Pirates to Kickstart 2024 British Speedway Season with Oxford Cl ...
@Sports · 3 mins
Poole Pirates to Kickstart 2024 British Speedway Season with Oxford Cl ...
heart comment 0
Cal Baptist Lancers Vs. Utah Valley Wolverines: A Clash of WAC Titans

By Salman Khan

Cal Baptist Lancers Vs. Utah Valley Wolverines: A Clash of WAC Titans
Montana Grizzlies vs North Dakota State Bison: A Promising College Basketball Showdown

By Salman Khan

Montana Grizzlies vs North Dakota State Bison: A Promising College Basketball Showdown
Florida Panthers Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Key NHL Clash Against Vegas Golden Knights

By Salman Khan

Florida Panthers Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Key NHL Clash Against Vegas Golden Knights
Panthers Extend Winning Streak, Prepare to Face Golden Knights

By Salman Khan

Panthers Extend Winning Streak, Prepare to Face Golden Knights
Latest Headlines
World News
Formula E Inks Media Partnership for Live Race Broadcasts in Germany, Austria
15 seconds
Formula E Inks Media Partnership for Live Race Broadcasts in Germany, Austria
Iranian Opposition Leader Urges Israel to Attack Iran in Historic Address
22 seconds
Iranian Opposition Leader Urges Israel to Attack Iran in Historic Address
Scottish Premiership Clubs Navigate Player Absences Due to International Cups
51 seconds
Scottish Premiership Clubs Navigate Player Absences Due to International Cups
Scotland's New Carer Support Payment: A Ray of Hope for Over 80,000 Individuals
52 seconds
Scotland's New Carer Support Payment: A Ray of Hope for Over 80,000 Individuals
The Resurgence of Kodo Millet: A Nutritional Powerhouse
1 min
The Resurgence of Kodo Millet: A Nutritional Powerhouse
TDP's Paritala Sriram Announces Special Manifesto for Dharmavaram, Calls for Public Participation
1 min
TDP's Paritala Sriram Announces Special Manifesto for Dharmavaram, Calls for Public Participation
Rory McIlroy Acknowledges Regret Over Ryder Cup Confrontation
2 mins
Rory McIlroy Acknowledges Regret Over Ryder Cup Confrontation
CAA Showdown: Towson Tigers Clash with Monmouth Hawks in Evenly Matched Encounter
3 mins
CAA Showdown: Towson Tigers Clash with Monmouth Hawks in Evenly Matched Encounter
Jersey's Infrastructure Minister Calls Vote of No Confidence Against Chief Minister
3 mins
Jersey's Infrastructure Minister Calls Vote of No Confidence Against Chief Minister
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
26 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app