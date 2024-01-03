Boston Celtics Dismiss Coach Tommy Heinsohn, Appoint Tom ‘Satch’ Sanders

On the heels of a lackluster 32-50 season in 1977-78, the Boston Celtics made the monumental decision to remove Tommy Heinsohn from his position as head coach. Heinsohn, who had etched a remarkable chapter in the annals of Celtics’ history as a player, has been a key figure in the franchise both on and off the court.

Heinsohn’s Legacy

Heinsohn’s journey with the Celtics began as a player, a role in which he garnered eight NBA titles and a plethora of individual accolades. Following his retirement, he shifted gears, briefly stepping into the world of broadcasting before taking the reins as the team’s head coach. His coaching innings started with a bang, earning him the NBA Coach of the Year award in 1973. Under his tutelage, the squad tasted championship glory in 1974 and 1976. He also helmed the Eastern Conference All-Star teams from 1972 to 1974 and in 1976.

A Turn for the Worse

However, amid the string of successes, Heinsohn’s coaching stint hit a rough patch. The team’s performance waned, eventually culminating in the disappointing 32-50 record. This downturn led to the Celtics’ management deciding to part ways with Heinsohn post the 1977-78 season.

Transition and Hope

Following Heinsohn’s departure, the Celtics appointed Tom ‘Satch’ Sanders, a former player who had also contributed to the franchise’s trophy cabinet with eight championship titles, as the new head coach. Sanders’ tenure as head coach proved challenging, largely due to the underwhelming roster he inherited, which was in dire need of a makeover. However, the subsequent arrival of Larry Bird for the following season suggested a promising future, indicating the onset of a new era for the Celtics.