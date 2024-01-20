Boston Bruins Welcome Back Ace Goaltender Linus Ullmark

The Boston Bruins are gearing up to welcome back their ace goaltender, Linus Ullmark, who is slated to start in the upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens. Ullmark, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, returns after a brief pause due to an injury. His return is expected to solidify the Bruins' lineup, offering a boost to their defensive game.

Advertisment

Ullmark's Stellar Season

This season, Ullmark's performance has been nothing short of exceptional. With a record of 13-5-2 and a .915 save percentage in 21 games, his form has been instrumental in the Bruins' success. Ullmark, who last played on January 9, is returning after recovering from a lower-body injury. His remarkable .938 save percentage was a significant factor in him winning the Vezina Trophy for the 2022-23 season. Ullmark's return is likely to bring renewed vigor to the Bruins' game.

Canadiens' Challenge

Advertisment

Ullmark will be standing guard against the Montreal Canadiens, who are currently ranking 27th in the league in terms of goals scored. Facing the Canadiens could be a crucial test for Ullmark post his injury. However, given his exceptional form this season, Ullmark's return is anticipated to be a positive turn for the Bruins.

Reinforcements for the Bruins

In addition to Ullmark, the Bruins are also set to welcome back three other players. Defensemen Brandon Carlo, Derek Forbort, and forward Matt Poitras are all expected to make their comebacks in the upcoming game. The return of these players is likely to further strengthen the Bruins' lineup, providing them with additional firepower as they face off against the Canadiens.