Boston Bruins Break Losing Streak with 5-2 Victory Over New Jersey Devils

The Boston Bruins turned around their fortunes with a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden on Saturday, breaking a four-game losing streak.

The Bruins, energized by a strong second period, saw David Pastrnak and Kevin Shattenkirk each net two goals while Linus Ullmark bolstered the team with 31 saves.

Devils Take Early Lead, Bruins Respond

The game began with the Devils seizing an early lead, courtesy of Nico Hischier and Luke Hughes. These two goals put New Jersey in a commanding position early in the second period.

However, the Bruins were not to be outdone. They rallied with four consecutive goals in the same period, heralding a significant shift in momentum.

Bruins’ Second Period Onslaught

Initiating the Bruins’ scoring spree was Jake DeBrusk, whose goal marked the beginning of the turnaround. This was quickly followed by Pastrnak’s game-tying and lead-taking goals.

The scoring frenzy in the second period was capped by Shattenkirk’s first goal of the game, sealing the Bruins’ dominance.

Conclusion and Injuries

Shattenkirk rounded off the scoring with his second goal in the third period. Despite the loss, Hischier observed positives in the Devils’ performance outside the critical second period. The game also saw injuries for both teams, with Bruins’ defenseman Charlie McAvoy and Devils’ forward Timo Meier exiting the game.

The match also marked the NHL debut for Bruins’ Georgii Merkulov and underscored Hughes’ achievement as the second rookie defenseman in Devils history to score in three consecutive games.