en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Boston Bruins Break Losing Streak with 5-2 Victory Over New Jersey Devils

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:15 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:56 am EST
Boston Bruins Break Losing Streak with 5-2 Victory Over New Jersey Devils

The Boston Bruins turned around their fortunes with a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden on Saturday, breaking a four-game losing streak.

The Bruins, energized by a strong second period, saw David Pastrnak and Kevin Shattenkirk each net two goals while Linus Ullmark bolstered the team with 31 saves.

Devils Take Early Lead, Bruins Respond

The game began with the Devils seizing an early lead, courtesy of Nico Hischier and Luke Hughes. These two goals put New Jersey in a commanding position early in the second period.

However, the Bruins were not to be outdone. They rallied with four consecutive goals in the same period, heralding a significant shift in momentum.

Bruins’ Second Period Onslaught

Initiating the Bruins’ scoring spree was Jake DeBrusk, whose goal marked the beginning of the turnaround. This was quickly followed by Pastrnak’s game-tying and lead-taking goals.

The scoring frenzy in the second period was capped by Shattenkirk’s first goal of the game, sealing the Bruins’ dominance.

Conclusion and Injuries

Shattenkirk rounded off the scoring with his second goal in the third period. Despite the loss, Hischier observed positives in the Devils’ performance outside the critical second period. The game also saw injuries for both teams, with Bruins’ defenseman Charlie McAvoy and Devils’ forward Timo Meier exiting the game.

The match also marked the NHL debut for Bruins’ Georgii Merkulov and underscored Hughes’ achievement as the second rookie defenseman in Devils history to score in three consecutive games.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2023 in Retrospect: A Visual Chronicle by Getty Images

By Salman Khan

Sam Nunn: Defying Odds, A Disability Football Coach Inspires Inclusion Through Sport

By Salman Khan

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nepal Super League Finale Marred by Mismanagement: Chaos and Concerns Reign

By Salman Khan

Cristiano Ronaldo Tops 2023 Scoring Chart Amid Global Events ...
@International Relations · 51 mins
Cristiano Ronaldo Tops 2023 Scoring Chart Amid Global Events ...
heart comment 0
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

By Salman Khan

2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
Swiatek Leads Poland to Victory at United Cup, China Surprises with Wins

By Salman Khan

Swiatek Leads Poland to Victory at United Cup, China Surprises with Wins
Predicting Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Potential Upsets and Breakthroughs

By Salman Khan

Predicting Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Potential Upsets and Breakthroughs
2023: A Pivotal Year for Professional Golf – A Comprehensive Review by News24

By Salman Khan

2023: A Pivotal Year for Professional Golf - A Comprehensive Review by News24
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 in Retrospect: A Visual Chronicle by Getty Images
2 mins
2023 in Retrospect: A Visual Chronicle by Getty Images
Australian Family's New Year Ordeal: A Battle for Life and Repatriation
3 mins
Australian Family's New Year Ordeal: A Battle for Life and Repatriation
UK PM Sunak Criticized for Handling Misogynistic Incident: A Reflection of Deep-rooted Political Misogyny
4 mins
UK PM Sunak Criticized for Handling Misogynistic Incident: A Reflection of Deep-rooted Political Misogyny
India Progressing Swiftly, Highlights Nawab Qureshi in 'Mann Ki Baat' Special Broadcast
6 mins
India Progressing Swiftly, Highlights Nawab Qureshi in 'Mann Ki Baat' Special Broadcast
Sam Nunn: Defying Odds, A Disability Football Coach Inspires Inclusion Through Sport
7 mins
Sam Nunn: Defying Odds, A Disability Football Coach Inspires Inclusion Through Sport
Weill Cornell Medicine Researchers Uncover Cholesterol's Role in Colon Cancer Risk
7 mins
Weill Cornell Medicine Researchers Uncover Cholesterol's Role in Colon Cancer Risk
Cureus: A Medical Research Platform Driving Change and Innovation
10 mins
Cureus: A Medical Research Platform Driving Change and Innovation
World Heart Report 2023 Reveals an Alarming Rise in Cardiovascular Disease
10 mins
World Heart Report 2023 Reveals an Alarming Rise in Cardiovascular Disease
Gandhi Family's Marmalade Making Moment: A Blend of Familial Camaraderie and Political Undercurrents
15 mins
Gandhi Family's Marmalade Making Moment: A Blend of Familial Camaraderie and Political Undercurrents
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
1 hour
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
3 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
8 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
9 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
10 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app