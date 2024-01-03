en English
Cycling

Bora-Hansgrohe Embraces SRAM Groupsets for 2024 Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:18 am EST
Bora-Hansgrohe Embraces SRAM Groupsets for 2024 Season

In a significant technical advancement, professional cycling team Bora-Hansgrohe has announced its transition from Shimano to SRAM groupsets for the 2024 season. The team has embraced the flexibility of the RED eTap AXS groupset, which includes the option for a single chainring setup. The groupset offers wireless shifting, and its easy configurability to race-specific needs makes it a coveted choice for the team.

SRAM’s Fourth WorldTour Partnership

With this collaboration, Bora-Hansgrohe becomes the fourth WorldTour team to partner with SRAM, joining the ranks of Lidl-Trek, Movistar, and Visma-Lease A Bike. SRAM CEO expressed enthusiasm for partnering with one of the strongest teams in the WorldTour and anticipates a fruitful continuation with Primoz Roglic, who previously used SRAM’s groupsets with great success at Visma-Lease a Bike.

Roglic’s Move and Bora-Hansgrohe’s Ambitions

Roglic’s move to Bora-Hansgrohe, along with his trainer Marc Lamberts, reflects the team’s ambitious plan to reach the Tour de France podium in 2024. The team, which includes riders Jai Hindley and Aleksandr Vlasov, is optimistic about the potential benefits of SRAM’s technology. The switch to SRAM has been extensively tested by the team in various conditions, ensuring its suitability and efficiency.

SRAM’s Advantages and Upcoming Challenges

SRAM’s groupsets are renowned for their complete wireless setup, making swapping rear derailleurs or removing front derailleurs a simple task for the mechanics. This ease of use, coupled with a wide range of gearing options and the 1X setup’s advantages in weight, drivetrain, and aerodynamic efficiency, positions Bora-Hansgrohe favorably for the upcoming seasons. Key attention will be on the Tour de France, where the performance of SRAM-equipped Specialized bikes will be under scrutiny. The team’s ambitious goal is to leverage these advantages to reach the Tour de France podium in 2024.

Cycling Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

