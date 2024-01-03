en English
Sports

Boot Tan Fest 2024: A Celebration of Women and Winter Sports at Sunlight Mountain

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:33 am EST
Mark your calendars for an inspiring blend of winter sports and community bonding. The Boot Tan Fest 2024, a ski festival that celebrates women, female-identifying, and nonbinary individuals, is all set to color the slopes of Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort in Glenwood Springs on March 29-30, 2024.

A Movement Born in the Mountains

The event, the brainchild of the audacious Jenny Verrochi, began in 2021 as a casual, naked ski lap at Bluebird Backcountry near Kremmling. The humble gathering has since snowballed into a ticketed event by 2022, attracting 200 attendees, and growing to 450 in 2023. When Bluebird Backcountry shuttered its operations in July, Verrochi was not deterred. She sought a new location, ultimately choosing Sunlight Mountain for its local, private ownership, and its laid-back atmosphere.

Scaling New Heights

With its chairlifts and over 730 skiable acres, the Sunlight Mountain resort is poised to welcome a broader audience. The festival expects to draw around 1,500 attendees from various regions. The festival will not just be about skiing. It will feature a vendor village, a comedy show, live music, and guided journaling practice, promising a weekend filled with laughter, learning, and liberation on the slopes.

Creating Safe Spaces

While Sunlight Mountain remains open to all during the day, the slopes will be reserved for Boot Tan Fest ticket holders after 3 p.m. for the signature naked lap. Shedding clothing is optional, and the event is committed to providing a safe space for everyone. The Kari Traa sportswear brand, known for its commitment to women’s empowerment, is the title sponsor for the 2024 and 2025 events.

Tickets for the event are already in high demand. They range from $102 for the après tailgate to $222 for two days of skiing, and overnight camping has already sold out. The Boot Tan Fest 2024 promises to be a ski festival like no other, where the joy of skiing, the spirit of community, and the celebration of individuality converge.

Sports Travel & Tourism
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

